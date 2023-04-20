The Niagara County Committee of the American Legion presented Robert Orlowski, a North Tonawanda firefighter, and Joshua Mandaville, a Middleport police officer, with its Law & Order awards Wednesday night.
The two were recognized for their “extraordinary efforts and above and beyond performance of their duties while serving over this past year.”
On Dec. 6, Orlowski arrived at the scene of a house fire before other fire trucks would arrive. After performing a 360-degree size up of the house, he found a victim on the floor. He entered through the back patio door and pulled the victim to safety, remaining with her and providing emergency care until she could be transported to a hospital.
Orlowski received the Firefighter Certificate of Commendation.
Mandaville was recognized for two incidents. On Feb. 26, 2022, he came across a fire on Griswold Road in Royalton that started in a barn and had spread to a neighboring house. While a woman and juvenile boy were safe outside, the woman’s husband was still inside. Mandaville went inside the smoke-filled house and was able to locate and lead the man outside. He stayed with the family before other emergency individuals arrived.
The second incident Mandaville responded to was at Gasport Elementary School on April 1 2022, where an adult male suffered a cardiac arrest. He arrived before EMS did and was led to a gym where the man was lying on the floor surrounded by people, unconscious and showing no vitals. He performed CPR and did chest compressions even as firefighters arrived, along with using a defibrillator. A state trooper relieved Mandaville while he gathered patient information. That man was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and subsequently recovered.
Mandeville was honored with the Law Enforcement Certificate of Commendation.
Their recognition was to be forwarded for further consideration from New York American Legion’s 8th District. If honors are received there, they will be submitted to the Department of New York American Legion level for consideration at the annual State Convention, taking place this July in Westchester County.
