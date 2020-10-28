AMBER Alert cancelled after child found safe

An AMBER Alert widely circulated on cellular phones across Western New York amid report of a 2-month-old girl being abducted on Wednesday afternoon was cancelled later in the day after the child was recovered safely.
The Orleans County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert at 2:22 p.m., causing cell phones across the region to buzz when the notification was delivered. The sheriff's office issued the notice for Natalie Huntington who was initially described as being abducted from a home on Manning Road in Holley. The alert came amid circumstances that authorities said lead them to believe she may have been in danger.
In a Tweet, the New York State Police said that the alert was cancelled, at 3:30 p.m., after authorities recovered the child safely.
Multiple local media outlets reported that the 2-month-old girl was placed in the custody of Orleans County Child and Family Services and that authorities were looking for her teenage parents who reportedly left the infant behind at a residence in Auburn and are still missing.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the teens is asked to contact the Orleans County Sheriff's Office at (585) 589-5527.
