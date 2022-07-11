The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency received an application from Amazon over the weekend requesting various tax incentives for its planned Niagara County distribution center.
The application shows the total construction cost for the project has increased to $550 million, more than the $300 proposed cost announced in March which now includes more than $100 million worth of robotics being installed.
Construction costs account for $450 million of the project, the company's IDA application shows. The application indicates that Amazon intends to obtain $473 million from bank financing and $77 million from equity to cover project costs.
Plans for the facility call for 55 loading docks, 414 trailer parking stalls, 469 total trailer locations, and 1,755 car parking stalls.
Construction is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete. The five-story, 3 million square-foot center is planned to be located at 8995 Lockport Road on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport.
As previously reported, Amazon has requested sales tax exemptions, real property tax abatement, and mortgage recording tax exemptions in its application.
The total requested sales tax exemption is for $26 million, with $8 million due to the company being a tenant operator of the facility and $18 million due to anticipated expenditures of $225 million that would be subject to sales tax. The mortgage recording tax exemption is around $3.55 million based on a mortgage amount of $473 million. The real property tax abatement would be around $94 million.
The facility plans to employ 1,000 people with a listed annual average salary of $32,640. 950. Documents filed with the NCIDA indicate that warehouse and logistics employees would have annual salaries of $31,200 while 50 management positions would offer annual salaries of $60,000.
Starting pay is listed at $15 per hour, with listed benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401k, infertility benefits, disability insurance, flexible spending accounts, and mental health care and daily living assistance.
Amazon's application indicates that at least 300 construction workers would be needed to help build the facility. Amazon anticipates that 70% of those workers would be Niagara County residents which would be the same percentage of local workers Amazon committed to hire during construction of its Monroe and Onondaga county facilities. In reference to the local construction jobs, Amazon noted what it describes as foreseeable COVID-19 work force disruptions and the current and anticipated construction projects already happening in Niagara County.
Amazon did receive tax incentives from the Monroe and Onondaga county IDA's when building distribution centers in those counties.
Niagara County IDA chairman Mark Onesi said county would still get $1.3 billion in local benefits as a result of the new facility, from employee salaries and the taxes that would be paid which would benefit the town of Niagara, the county, and local schools.
“Our gain is going to be pretty good,” Onesi said.
During the first 15 years of operation, the Amazon facility will pay $49 million in taxes total. After that, it would pay $9.5 million a year total. The incentives would not be gained unless Amazon follows through with its projects, with Onesi adding they have to spend a certain amount to get the tax benefits they requested.
The application also lists 28 different area agencies and entities that have had some input in the process.
“If they’re (taxing units) are on board, I’m on board,” Onesi said.
The Niagara County IDA will discuss this application at its meeting this week, which will take place at 9 a.m. one July 11 at 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive in Sanborn.
The Town of Niagara Zoning Board of Appeals will take action on Amazon’s request to combine all the parcels on the proposed project site into one, with its next meeting at 7 p.m. on July 12. The Niagara Town Board is expected to give its final project approval at its next meeting on at 6:30 p.m. on July 19.
Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said that this is the biggest project attempted in Niagara County and would have a significant impact in a positive way to the town, county, and its local school district.
“I believe the positive parts of this project outweigh the negative parts on a significant level,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the IDA’s decision on whether to give tax breaks would not affect the town’s ability to collect property taxes. He estimated the facility would be assessed at between $350 million and $375 million, which would contribute an estimated $800,000 to $1 million in tax revenue to the Town of Niagara. He added that would be a 25% to 30% increase in what the town currently raises through property taxes.
"We could never get that any other way," Wallace said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.