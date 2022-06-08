TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Town Board is ready to approve a "negative declaration" of environmental concerns with the proposed construction of a $300 million Amazon distribution center.
"This is a significant step forward," said Corey Auerbach, special counsel to the board for the Amazon project and a partner at Buffalo law firm Barclay Damon. "This would not be the final approval on the project. It would be the approval of (the state required environmental review)."
The board directed Auerbach to prepare the negative declaration document after a roughly 90-minute discussion with Amazon representatives at a town board work session. The meeting with the town board members and Supervisor Lee Wallace, Wednesday night, followed Tuesday night's decision by the town Planning Board to unanimously recommend Amazon's proposed preliminary site plan and request for variances to construct the the 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse.
Plans call for the facility to be built at 8995 Lockport Road, on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport.
Amazon representatives and consultants fielded a wide range of questions from town board members about the impact of the project on the town. The discussion followed months of meetings and public hearings on the project, which has also been green-lighted by the Niagara County Planning Board and faces an upcoming hearing in front of the Town of Niagara's Zoning Board of Appeals.
Amazon has described the project as a “fulfillment center,” where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer's web site, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers. Delivery centers are were Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
In its application for approval of the project, Amazon projected that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. The preliminary site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
The project's traffic consultant, Amy Dake, told the town board members that the greatest concerns expressed about the project centered on increased traffic in and around the warehouse. As a result, Amazon modified it's original project application in an effort to address those issues.
The project plan calls for four driveways on the warehouse property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. Among the new traffic mitigation proposals are the use of Packard Road for inbound trucks only, while outbound trucks would be directed to use Lockport Road.
Amazon has also proposed the widening of nearby roadways and the extensive use of dedicated left and right turning lanes.
"This is one of the most aggressive mitigation plans I've ever seen," said John Brancroft, a principal with JB2 Partners, the project's developer.
Dake told the board members that the New York State Department of Transportation has given preliminary approval of the additional traffic mitigation measures.
"It's a monster project for us," Town Board Member Richard A. Sirianni. "We've never seen anything like this. And you've done everything possible to address (community concerns)."
In response to questions from Board Member Charles F. Teixeira about the size of the warehouse in the event of a fire, Bancroft pointed out the property will have two large water drums to provide water for firefighting efforts. And Kimberly Nason, a partner with the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle, who represents the project developer, said Amazon is meeting with local fire companies.
"They will be working closely with Amazon on a fire safety plan," Nason said.
