TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Niagara Town Board has granted a critical approval to plans for a $300 million Amazon distribution center.
At its meeting on June 21, the board voted unanimously to approve a negative declaration of environmental concerns with the proposed project which calls for the facility to be built at 8995 Lockport Road, on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport. The town’s special counsel for the Amazon project, Corey Auerbach, a partner at Buffalo law firm Barclay Damon, had previously characterized the action as “a significant step forward” on the project.
The town board is now awaiting action by the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals on Amazon’s request to combine all the land parcels that make up its proposed warehouse site into a single piece of property. The Zoning Board held a public hearing on Amazon’s request on June 14 and is expected to approve it at a meeting on July 12.
That would allow the town board to give final approval to Amazon’s site plan for the project at its July 19 meeting. The 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse project has already been unanimously recommend by both the town and Niagara County Planning Boards.
Amazon has described the project as a “fulfillment center,” where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer’s web site, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers. Delivery centers are were Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
In its application for the project, Amazon projected that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. The preliminary site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
After nearby residents raised concerns about the amount of traffic the facility would attract, Amazon modified its original project application in an effort to address those issues.
The amended plan calls for four driveways on the warehouse property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. Traffic mitigation measures include the use of Packard Road for inbound trucks only, while outbound trucks would be directed to use Lockport Road.
Amazon has also proposed the widening of nearby roadways and the extensive use of dedicated left and right turning lanes.
Amazon representatives have said that the New York State Department of Transportation has given preliminary approval of their proposed traffic mitigation measures.
