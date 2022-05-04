Amazon project faces delay

TOWN OF NIAGARA — Representatives of Amazon will be back before the Town of Niagara Planning Board on Tuesday, but they have asked that the town's Zoning Board of Appeals and the Town Board not take any action on their pending preliminary site plan and request for variances to construct a $300 million distribution warehouse until their June meetings at the earliest.
Niagara Town Clerk Sylvia Virtuoso, in an email sent on Wednesday, advised members of all three boards that, "The attorney's for the Amazon Project have asked that the Zoning Board and Town Board table their agenda items for May." However, Virtuoso said Amazon representatives would be "at the Planning Board as scheduled."
All three boards had previously moved their regularly scheduled May meetings back by a week, at the request of Amazon and some of the almost 30 government agencies involved in a review of the giant retailer's project proposal. It's not clear if the request for a further delay is tied to those ongoing reviews.
The State Department of Transportation had previously asked for additional time to conduct studies to gauge the impact of the warehouse construction and operation on traffic on the surrounding area.
In April, the four-member planning board unanimous voted to table action on the project, citing a desire to hear responses from Amazon to concerns from residents near the proposed development. The town planning board also requested that Amazon offer "further alternatives" for dealing with expected traffic congestion around the warehouse facility.
Some town residents, living near the development site, at 8995 Lockport Road, have pleaded with the planning board to consider their concerns which range from the impact of the construction on a $2 million flood mitigation project in the same area to the consequences of 494 tractor-trailers going to and from the warehouse every day.
Other residents have expressed concerns over the impact of the development on nearby property values.
That pushback from town residents has led County Legislator Rich Andres (R-North Tonawanda), the chairman of the legislature's Economic Development Committee, to suggest that "the project absolutely needs to be approved if the county wants to maintain credibility with national and international site selectors."
In pitching the project to the town planning board at its April meeting, Kimberly Nason, a partner with the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle, representing the project developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, said town officials had recruited Amazon to the site.
"This site had been long targeted for development," Nason said. "It is four parcels on 216 acres, it is zoned heavy industrial (H1). This use is permitted and it is New York state-certified shovel ready."
Andres said that the "shovel ready" designation was granted by Empire State Development (ESD) "a decade ago."
“Shovel ready has to mean shovel ready if we want to attract business,” Andres said. “We can’t market a site and say it has gone through the approval process, and then start backtracking. No serious site selector would ever give Niagara County a second look again if we do not stand behind the shovel ready certification."
Andres said that many of the government entities currently reviewing Amazon's proposal have previously found the Lockport Road site suitable for a development like the warehouse project.
Among those agencies are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Department of Transportation.
“Communities across New York had a reputation for too much bureaucratic red tape that took too long to work through so potential projects went elsewhere,” Andres said. “In response to that, New York created the shovel ready designation so communities could do a lot of the leg work upfront on a potential development site. We have marketed the site that way ever since and it was a main part of the pitch to the developer that wants to build the warehouse.”
Amazon has already received approval of the preliminary site plan and request for variances from the Niagara County Planning Board. That approval moved consideration of the proposed 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse, near the Niagara Falls International Airport, to the town boards.
The proposed project had previously been pitched to be built on Grand Island in Erie County. That plan, unveiled in 2020, had called for a Amazon to construct a 3.8 million-square foot facility on a 145-acre plot of land along Long Road. But the Seattle-based retail giant dropped those plans after residents in the area around the proposed warehouse launched a heated campaign against the project, citing environmental and quality of life concerns.
Maura Kennedy, economic development manager for Amazon, has described the project as "one of our largest facilities and one of our most sophisticated facilities." Kennedy has also said that Amazon will look to be "proactive" in addressing noise, traffic and other community concerns.
The proposed warehouse is described as a "fulfillment center", a location where merchandise, sold and purchased on Amazon, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers, where Amazon's ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
The project calls for the creation of 1,000 full-time jobs and some additional seasonal jobs. Workers, 10% of whom would be management and 90% of whom would be general warehouse workers, would be paid an and average of $18 an hour with full benefits, including healthcare, 401-Ks, and company paid educational programs.
The preliminary site plan indicates that the warehouse would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
The project plan would provide for four driveways on the property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. The project's footprint will leave 105 acres "undisturbed."
