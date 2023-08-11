Amazon’s purchase of 216 acres in the Town of Niagara has been confirmed by the agency facilitating the sale.
Kenmore’s Foster Real Estate acted as the selling broker between the retail giant and Gotham Homes 18 LLC, which owned the land at 8995 Lockport Road for the past two years.
Amazon plans to build a $550 million, 3 million square foot distribution center on the land, providing around 1,000 new jobs.
The sale took place the last week of July.
Broker Michael Foster, who represented Gotham Homes in the sale, said his client was pursuing Amazon after its $300 million Grand Island warehouse plans were discontinued.
“We were happy to get interest right away as the Grand Island deal fizzled,” Foster said, as the Town of Niagara has been positive toward it. Supervisor Lee Wallace wrote a letter of support for the project, which he felt helped push this forward.
Foster did not disclose how much the land was sold for.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency recently granted Amazon a six-month extension for its incentive package to start for construction to begin.
Agency Counsel Mark Gabriele said the sale was one of the issues holding up construction.
The IDA awarded nearly $124 million in tax incentives to Amazon a year ago for this location.
While the facility has the support of local leaders due to the jobs it will bring and increased tax base, it has been criticized by residents and watchdog groups for the amount of incentives given, the increased traffic on local roads, and the low-skill, low-paying jobs the majority of workers will do.
