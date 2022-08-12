Amazon has not applied for any incentives through the New York Power Authority for its planned $550 million distribution center in the Town of Niagara.
In response to a Freedom of Information request filed by the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers, the power authority indicated that it has no records pertaining to applications made by the online retail giant for reduced-cost hydropower or other incentives the agency makes available to businesses in Western New York.
"The power authority conducted a diligent search of its records and was not able to locate any records responsive to your request," read the response to the newspapers' FOIL request from Stephanie Arencibia, an attorney who handles FOIL request responses for the power authority.
The Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal filed its FOIL request on July 19 after the power authority refused to answer whether Amazon had filed an application for incentives for its Town of Niagara project.
Power authority spokesperson Alex Chiaravelle initially told the newspapers that the authority can't comment on “potential economic development award applications" and later said the public agency is "not at liberty to either confirm or deny the receipt of applications for such awards."
Paul Wolf, an attorney who serves as president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, described the power authority’s response as “absurd."
Wolf noted that, in advisory opinions issued by New York's Committee on Open Government and in decisions rendered by courts at the state and federal level, “confirm nor deny” responses to requests for information are to be used only under “very limited circumstances." He said those circumstances generally do not involve incentive applications filed by businesses and are usually reserved for issues related to "national security, public safety, or when an indication of the existence of a law enforcement record would have a stigmatizing effect.”
It is the power authority's police to not publicly disclose application information for incentive programs until after they have been reviewed internally and approved by the agency's board of trustees. Authority officials argue that disclosing potentially sensitive information contained in applications could impact the application process and the operations of businesses that are applying for the incentives.
Wolf described the policy as "unfortunate," noting that it allows for disclosure of details about a subsidy deal only after the deal.
"It is amazing that the power authority actually states that premature release of information could influence opposition to a project," Wolf said. "In other words if the public finds out how bad a deal is they may try to stop it and we can't have that. Keeping the public in the dark until it is too late is not how a public agency should operate."
While it has not applied for incentives through the power authority, Amazon earlier this week secured a $123 million tax break deal with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.