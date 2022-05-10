TOWN OF NIAGARA — Representatives from Amazon did not show up at the town Planning Board meeting Tuesday night, but in a pointed letter to the board, they made clear they were still moving ahead with plans to build a $300 million distribution warehouse.
The letter, read by Planning Board Chair Chair Barbara J. Hathaway, asked that the board "table" any action on Amazon's pending preliminary site plan and request for variances to construct the warehouse facility. But the letter also asked that the board not engage in "any discussion" of the project at its meeting.
Asked by a reporter about Amazon's demand that the board not even discuss its proposal, Hathaway said, "I read the letter. If you have any other questions, you'll have to ask (Amazon)."
Amazon had previously asked that the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Town Board, not take any action on the pending preliminary site plan and request for variances at those panel's regularly scheduled May meetings. Niagara Town Clerk Sylvia Virtuoso, in an email sent to the members of those boards, wrote, “The attorney’s for the Amazon Project have asked that the Zoning Board and Town Board table their agenda items for May.”
Neither the letter to the Planning Board nor the letter sent to Virtuoso contained any explanation as to why the site plan proposal, and any discussion of it, should be delayed.
All three boards had previously moved their regularly scheduled May meetings back by a week, at the earlier request of Amazon and some of the almost 30 government agencies involved in a review of the giant retailer’s project plans. It’s not clear if the request for a further delay is tied to any of those ongoing reviews.
The State Department of Transportation had previously asked for additional time to conduct studies to gauge the impact of the warehouse construction and operation on traffic in the surrounding area.
In April, the four-member planning board unanimously voted to table action on the project, citing a desire to hear responses from Amazon to concerns from town residents living near the proposed development. The town planning board also requested that Amazon offer “further alternatives” for dealing with expected traffic congestion around the warehouse facility.
Some town residents, living near the development site, at 8995 Lockport Road, have pleaded with the planning board to consider their concerns which range from the impact of the construction on a $2 million flood mitigation project in the same area to the consequences of 494 tractor-trailers going to and from the warehouse every day.
Other residents have expressed concerns over the impact of the development on nearby property values.
That pushback from town residents has led County Legislator Rich Andres (R-North Tonawanda), the chairman of the legislature’s Economic Development Committee, to suggest that “the project absolutely needs to be approved if the county wants to maintain credibility with national and international site selectors.”
In pitching the project to the town planning board at its April meeting, Kimberly Nason, a partner with the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle, representing the project developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, said town officials had recruited Amazon to the site.
“This site had been long targeted for development,” Nason said. “It is four parcels on 216 acres, it is zoned heavy industrial (H1). This use is permitted and it is New York state-certified shovel ready.”
Maura Kennedy, economic development manager for Amazon, has described the project as “one of our largest facilities and one of our most sophisticated facilities.” Kennedy has also said that Amazon will look to be “proactive” in addressing noise, traffic and other community concerns.
The proposed warehouse is described as a “fulfillment center”, a location where merchandise, sold and purchased on Amazon, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers, where Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
