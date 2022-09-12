Niagara County Community College and Amazon have announced that the company will be covering tuition for any employees who attend the college.
The partnership is part of Amazon’s Career Choice program, which provides hourly employees with the ability to pursue certificates and associate degrees in programs of their choosing at select colleges. In addition to tuition, select fees will be covered for qualifying employees.
NCCC would be the first community college in Western New York that's in the Amazon program, according to Lydia Ulatowski, vice president of academic affairs. Amazon reached out to NCCC in late July, prompting administration to think the invitation is related to Amazon's planned distribution center in the Town of Niagara, but that's not precisely the case, she added.
“They were looking for a location in Western New York that they could give employees funding to take courses and get a degree. They did research and came up with us," Ulatowski said. "They felt we had programs that would be interesting to their employees.”
Eligible full-time Amazon employees currently receive $5,250 a year to cover tuition, books and other academic fees, and the tuition is paid directly to the institution. Part-time employees receive half that amount. Eligible employees have worked for Amazon for at least 90 days. They are not expected to enroll in any particular courses, and if they're not successful in their classes the money is not taken back.
Ulatowski said it makes sense for Amazon to partner with a community college since it's more cost-effective for the employees.
“In the future, when the Amazon center is built in Niagara, we’re right here,” Ulatowski said. “It works to everybody’s advantage.”
There is no limit on how many Amazon employees can enroll at NCCC, as they can enroll in online classes as well. Workforce development programs at the school can help current employees upgrade their skills.
NCCC is now listed on Amazon’s list of schools where employees can take classes and Ulatowski said the college is expecting its first students from Amazon at any time.
“We’re looking forward to Niagara County Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Carley Graham Garcia, Amazon’s head of community affairs for Amazon in New York. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere.”
Niagara Town Supervisor Lee Wallace praised Amazon's effort to help its employees access higher education in Niagara County.
“The opportunities created through the Career Choice program will enable many of our residents to further their education while continuing to work and advance their career, paving the way for greater economic prosperity in our communities,” he said.
At NCCC, for the 2022-23 academic year, full-time tuition for students from New York state is $2,520 per semester, and for out-of-state students it's $5,040 per semester.
