Along Buffalo Avenue: Many businesses carrying on 

Buffalo Avenue looked like a ghost town on Friday but Lisa Routhier, owner of the Sunshine Cafe, was still making a lot of breakfasts for her customers with the help of only one cook.
Afterward, she put about 40 meals in her car and drove them over to a local factory … then she dropped the rest off at a nearby Niagara County building. Each time, after taking the money, she put it into an envelope and sanitized her hands.
Delivering breakfast is the new normal for Routhier, who is also president of the LaSalle Business & Professional Association. “It breaks my heart to drive down the street and see all my people not open for business,” she says.
Though the community response to the coronavirus has changed life as she knows it, she like many other business owners who are allowed to stay open, are carrying on, trying to stem the tide of fear which threatens to disrupt her days.
"My heart goes out to everyone in the world," she said. “We can’t give in. We have to try to make something out of whatever this is."
The same is true for Mark Previte, co-owner of Joey's Pizzeria a couple doors down the street at 8707 Buffalo Ave. "It's kind of strange," he said. "We're open the same hours we've always been. We do decent at dinner but before and after, it's a ghost town."
Previte, who with his brother Chris, took over the 38-year-old business from their father, Joey Previte, who died two years ago, are still maintaining their staff of about 10. "I didn't lay anybody off yet. They all have mortgages and rent," he said. "A lot of these restaurant workers, they work paycheck-to-paycheck. They don’t have anything saved. They're scared."
Friday, however, was a good business day. Calls were coming in while everything from the entrance door knob to kitchen counters was regularly being sanitized. "We're constantly washing things down," Mark said. "We don't want to get sick either."
Meanwhile, like everyone else, he's not hugging his children or even visiting his mother, Donna Previte. "We won't go near my mother," he said of his mom who, he said at 71 looks great for her age. He wants to keep it that way. "We used to eat dinner there three nights a week. Now, I won't let her go anywhere."
Across the street from Joey's Pizzeria, Macleod's Pharmacy, now called Wellness Park Pharmacy, is doing brisk business, according to Fran Kendzia, the manager. "We’re doing the best we can," she said. "Everybody is panicking because they think we’re going to close. We are obviously not going to close. We will do what we need to do to get medication for people."
A lot of customers are opting for delivery, and the staff will deliver not only prescriptions from merchandise from the drug store. They will also bring purchases to cars parked outside.
"It’s overwhelming because we have a lot of panickers," she said. "They want to make sure they’re not out of their medications. Everybody wants an early fill."
While shoppers are coming into the store, the four-member staff is constantly sanitizing, she said, and all are wearing gloves. In addition, staff is working fast to make sure in-store wait times are minimal.
Many other Buffalo Avenue businesses that are eligible to do so are remaining open, according to Rothier, including Submasters, Marino's, Maloney's Deli and Subs and Trino's Pizzeria. Local restauranteurs are hoping for customer support.
Joe Maloney said his wife's sub shop, Maloney Subs and Deli, is open for delivery, curbside and pickup business. "We're fully stocked, including our deli where we sell deli meats and cheese by the pound, and we're going to stay open through all of this."
Further down the street, Antonio Pasquantino, 19, the owner of Tino’s Pizza, 8803 Buffalo Ave., just opened four months ago after taking over for his cousin and continues to offer the "Trusello's-style" pizza, along with standard pizzas, tacos, subs and wings.
When asked what he wanted his customers to know he said, '"We’re doing dollar slices all day, that’s a big thing. And, we're staying open."
Meanwhile, Joe Casale, the 80-year-old owner of Casale's Tavern and Motel on Buffalo Avenue, temporarily closed his business on Monday.
"I'm not going to sit all day and wait for somebody to call me and ask for an order of chicken wings," said Casale with a hint of humor, adding, "And I’ve got great wings too."
Casale said he's been watching television, testing his sugar levels and his temperature, which are both great, and "looking out into my empty parking lot."
"I'm looking at my bills, too," he said, adding his insurance alone is $800 a month. "I'll survive. We'll do it," he said of his 70-year-old business, started by his mom and dad.
"I hope we can get over this shortly and we can all get back to work," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.