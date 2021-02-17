Nearly 10 percent of Niagara County residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
As of Wednesday morning, 18,681 first dose vaccinations have been doled out to county residents, that represents 8.8 percent of Niagara County's population, health officials said.
In addition, 7,231 second doses of the vaccines have been administered. County officials noted that the vaccine numbers were provided by New York state.
Also on Wednesday, county health officials announced one COVID-19 death. It follows the announcement of seven local deaths between Friday and Monday. There have now been 273 reported coronavirus deaths in the county.
Health officials also said 49 new positive cases had been reported in the county since Tuesday morning. There are currently 536 positive cases in the county with 520 people isolating at home and 16 in local hospitals.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 14,581 positive cases have been reported in Niagara County.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 6,574. Of the 169,963 tests reported Tuesday, 6,092, or 3.58 percent, were positive. There were 1,273 patients in ICU yesterday, up two from the previous day. Of them, 854 are intubated.
Four major vaccination sites will open in Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers in partnership with FEMA.
The four vaccination sites outside of New York City will vaccinate approximately 1,000 New Yorkers each day beginning the first week of March, and appointments will be initially reserved for members of the community in which the sites are located.
The sites will help us in our goal of ensuring vaccine access in socially vulnerable communities, and we thank the federal government for their partnership. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said more details will come soon on the sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.