Organizers say the Niagara County Fair will be back Aug. 4-8 at the fairgrounds in Lockport. Under the current safety plan, attendees can expect midway rides and games, live music, ground acts, 4-H shows and exhibits as well as their favorite fair foods.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County’s (CCE’s) Board of Directors voted to move forward with planning and execution of the fair on Monday night and a detailed safety plan has been submitted to Niagara County officials for approval.
“In light of recent guidance from the state, we are confident that the fair will be returning this summer.” CCE’s Executive Director Justin Rogers said. “While some COVID-19 modifications will be necessary, we anticipate that fairgoers will be able to safely enjoy all elements of the Niagara County Fair experience.”
Rogers and the Fair Committee will be working closely with Niagara County officials to have the fair safety plan vetted and approved. Once approved by the county, it will be submitted to the New York State Department of Health for further consideration.
County Legislator Mike Hill, a member of the CCE Board, said the county Health Department is working closely with fair organizers to help make sure all guidelines are met.
Fairgoers should expect changes to the Fair that would include a daily maximum capacity limit, one directional traffic flow inside buildings, ticketing, health screens, and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures. Specifics on these changes will be announced at a later date.
For more information about how to become a Fair vendor or volunteer, call 433-8839 or email niagara@cornell.edu. To learn more about the Niagara County Fair, visit cceniagaracounty.org.
