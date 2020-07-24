Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper says an algal bloom at Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls could potentially harm people and animals.
The bloom was spotted in the lake on Thursday and a sample later investigated found that the algae was cyanobacteria which could produce harmful toxins in large concentrations. There is no evidence currently that toxins are being produced.
Water keeper officials said the city’s parks department and the state DEC were contacted about the bloom.
There have also been citizen reports of a potential bloom on Tonawanda Creek near the Bark Park. Waterkeeper says it is a Euglena bloom and could also be potentially harmful.
High summer temperatures and unusually warm water conditions in the Great Lakess have created ripe conditions for bloom development, a Waterkeeper official told Channel 4 News.
To look at a map of potentially harmful algal blooms, visit https://bnwaterkeeper.org/harmful-algal-bloom/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.