The 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (NFARS), is planning construction on the main gate off Lockport Road at Entrance Avenue.
The contract to begin construction has not yet been awarded so it’s unknown when the project is scheduled to begin. Base leadership expects the project to last between 18 to 24 months. During construction, the main gate is expected to be closed to all traffic. During higher traffic, normal duty hours, The Tuscarora Gate, on the northwest corner of the installation, is scheduled to be used for inbound traffic only and the Walmore Gate, on the east-side of the installation, is scheduled to be used for outbound traffic only. During lower traffic, non-duty hours, the Tuscarora Gate is scheduled to be used for inbound and outbound traffic.
“We’re looking to mitigate as much traffic congestion as possible during this process,” says Col. Christopher Witter, 914th Mission Support Group commander. “By opening the two gates, we’ll be able to decrease traffic congestion both on and off base.”
The main gate project is imperative to maintain the security and integrity of all assets critical to executing their mission in support of national defense. Base leadership is working to de-conflict traffic pattern congestion with any other major projects scheduled to take place nearby NFARS.
“Our Defender’s sole responsibility is the protection and safety of our assigned assets and personnel,” says Witter. “It’s incredibly important we protect them to the fullest capability possible to ensure we execute our strategic mission, and this main gate is critical to ensuring our mission’s success.”
