Two lieutenant colonels with the 107th Attack Wing based out of Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station achieved the rank of colonel before the new year.
Andrew Carlson and Thomas Griffin were bestowed with their new ranks on Dec. 30, in a ceremony that took place at the air base. Brigadier General Denise Donnell, a commander of the New York Air National Guard, presided as Carlson’s wife and children pinned the eagles signifying the rank of colonel to his uniform; and Griffin’s parents Michael and Susanne did the same.
“It’s a complete honor to be able to serve the airmen and guardians of the 107th Attack Wing,” Carlson said. “We have such an incredible team that is dedicated to serving our community, state, and nation. Whether we’re accomplishing our federal or state missions, the team executes with precision and pride.”
Carlson serves the commander of the 107th Attack Wing, which encompasses operations, medical, and mission support group functions. The 107th Attack Wing enables full spectrum capabilities ranging from space command and control, tactical party operations, MQ-9 operations, and support to domestic operations as deemed by the Governor of New York.
A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Carlson has flown T-37, T-38, and F-15C aircraft throughout his career, totaling over 2,300 military flight hours and over 600 combat hours. He participated in multi-national exercises around the world, executed NATO alert postured, flew missions in support of the United States President, and completed two squadron deployments to Southwest Asia.
Carlson joined the 107th in March 2016, having previously been stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, the Royal Air Force Lakenheath Base in England, Kandena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, and Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. He also served as the 107th’s vice-commander before becoming commander.
“I’m very grateful to the previous Wing Commander, Brigadier General Charlton, and New York State leadership, Major General Shields and Brigadier General Donnell, that have entrusted me with the opportunity to command and lead,” Carlson said.
Griffin serves the commander of the 107th Operations group, being responsible for organizing, training, equipping, and maintaining combat ready forces for rapid deployment. Operations group missions the 107th is involved with include the MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft Attack Operations, Air Support Operations, and National Space Satellite Command and Control Operations.
Griffin has been part of the New York Air National Guard since enlisting in 1999 as part of the 107th Air Refueling Wing, serving as a financial management technician. After graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2001, he was commissioned in the Air National Guard as a 2nd Lieutenant in 2002. He has served with the 174th Attack wing out of Syracuse, the 118th Air Wing in Nashville, and has been deployed to the African country of Djibouti to perform launch and recovery operations around the Horn of Africa.
“My father was in the Army during Vietnam and he encouraged me to look into the Air Force/Air National Guard,” Griffin said.
As a command pilot, Griffin has more than 3,500 flying hours of experience, including 340 combat sorties totaling 750 hours and 470 combat support sorties totaling 1,230 hours. He also served as the deputy commander of the 107th Operations Group before becoming commander.
“I am excited to lead the 107th in the rank of colonel,” Griffin said. “My priority is focusing on ensuring we continue to successful execute our federal missions while also remaining postured to provide domestic support to the governor of the state of New York.”
