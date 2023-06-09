An Air Quality Health Advisory has again been issued for Niagara County and the surrounding region by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Today’s air quality is forecasted to reach ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ — a step up from Thursday’s ‘Unhealthy’ forecast.
Despite the improving Air Quality Index numbers across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said some regions are still seeing spikes, including spikes of over 400 AQI in some regions. The air quality index in Western New York Thursday was at 131.
“This is not over. You know, we might get a little respite, but I don’t want people to let down their guard and to become complacent about this because we have to be prepared for the winds to shift,” Hochul said.
Thursday’s air quality again led to the cancellation of fireworks over Niagara Falls and impacted local schools.
For today, Hochul said residents across the state should do their best to keep an eye on the local air quality index.
“You can look up easily just on your weather app. You can go to our sites ... Look for that number,” she said. “That number appears on your app. It’ll tell you what is going on.
“So, keep an eye on that and that should gauge your family activities. You should make decisions based on those numbers and really restrict yourself until you see those numbers starting to get into a safer zone. And it’s all very clear for people.”
