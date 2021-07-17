Air base officials issue warning on drones

Officials at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station are warning drone operators that any such devices flown over or near the air base are subject to confiscation.
The Department of Defense has implemented very specific force protection measures that detail how DoD personnel may counter the unmanned aircraft threat to personnel, vital facilities and critical assets such as the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, a release issued this week states.
All Unmanned Aircraft Systems (i.e. drones) activities within the U.S. must follow appropriate Federal Aviation Administration regulations and guidelines. Drone activity outside FAA rules and guidelines is considered an unauthorized activity. Consult the FAA website https://www.faa.gov/uas/ for guidance on proper use.
The Department of Defense is committed to the safety and security of our personnel, installations, and equipment as well as communities near its DoD installations. Air base officials say they support civilian law enforcement investigations and the prosecution of unauthorized UAS operations over military installations. Although they do not discuss specific force protection measures, DoD personnel retain the right of self-defense and a UAS flown in military air space is subject to confiscation.
For questions, contact the 914th ARW Public Affairs office at 236-2136 or 914arw.pa@us.af.mil.
