Agribusiness Outreach returns    

Niagara County agribusiness outreach forum has gone virtual.
The County’s Center for Economic Development announced event will be hosted online from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, March 23 and 25. Last year’s forum had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.
“According to the most recent census data, there are 690 farms in Niagara County covering 140,259 acres and we rank 18th in New York State with $118.6 million in market value of agricultural products sold,” said Legislator Irene Myers, who grew up working on farms in Ransomville. “Yet, not many people appreciate the significant role that agriculture plays in Niagara County’s economy which is why the outreach forum was designed to help support our farmers and related businesses.”
“We are excited to bring this program back in 2021, knowing how popular it was with all those involved in agribusiness,” said Michael Casale, Niagara County Commissioner for Economic Development. “We will cover a lot of ground over two days with some very tremendous speakers. There is no cost to participate, but people must pre-register.”
Casale said that over the course of the two-day event topics covered will include crop diversification, agri-tourism, succession planning and farm labor issues. In addition, participants will also learn about the Food Safety Modernization Act; Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Regional Agricultural Teams; CCE of Niagara’s Beginning Farmer Training Program; low-cost power programs; and services offered by the NCCC Small Business Development Center, the Niagara County Farm Bureau and NYS Department of Agriculture & Markets among others.
Casale said participants can register for the event at https://www.niagaracountybusiness.com/featured-events.
