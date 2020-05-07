State Attorney General Letitia James has announced an agreement with Zoom Video Communications that will provide security protections for more than 200 million users on the platform.
New security measures are being put in place to support and protect consumers, students, schools, governments, religious institutions, and private companies using the application for work, education, prayer and socializing. After the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), cities and states across the nation began quarantine and social distancing procedures that forced businesses and schools, as well as many social interactions to be moved online.
Zoom had a sudden surge in both the volume and sensitivity of data being passed through its network, but the exponential increase in users also exposed security flaws and vulnerabilities in Zoom’s platform and software, and a lack of privacy protections. Additionally, a number of people reported that their Zoom conferences had been “Zoombombed,” or interrupted by uninvited participants seeking to disrupt the conference. Attorney General James opened up an investigation into Zoom’s privacy and security practices in March culminating in today’s agreement.
“Our lives have inexorably changed over the past two months, and while Zoom has provided an invaluable service, it unacceptably did so without critical security protections,” James said. “This agreement puts protections in place so that Zoom users have control over their privacy and security, and so that workplaces, schools, religious institutions, and consumers don’t have to worry while participating in a video call. As the coronavirus continues to spread across New York State and this nation and we come more accustomed to our new normal, my office will continue to do everything in its power to help our state’s residents and give them every tool to continue living their lives.”
The agreement will protect New Yorkers and users nationwide by ensuring Zoom’s compliance with New York state and federal laws; and will ensure Zoom provides services that are more secure, that provide users with enhanced privacy controls, and that protect users from abuse, James said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.