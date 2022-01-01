It’ll be hard to replace Dennis Virtuoso.
In fact, it's been so hard that it wasn't until Dec. 23 — six weeks after the election — that the winner was certified in the race to fill the seat he's vacating by his retirement.
Although retiring is not something he wanted to do, after 30 years in the Niagara County Legislature, and battling cancer, the veteran lawmaker attended his final meeting as a member of the body on Dec. 14.
The beginning of the meeting was filled with good tidings aimed at Virtuoso, and the other members in the legislative halls in Lockport.
Members from both parties hailed Virtuoso, who has represented the Falls district where he now resides, for his entire legislative career. It’s part of the Pine Avenue district, but its boundaries have changed over the years. In fact, it now incorporates parts of LaSalle as well.
“You kept us on our toes. We knew we always had to be prepared,” said Legislator Randy Bradt of North Tonawanda, the leader of the body’s Republican Majority. “I respect you as an adversary and consider you a friend.”
“You are a class act,” fellow Falls Democrat Chris Robbins said. “You leave tough shoes to fill.”
“Iron sharpens iron” said John Syracuse, the Republican who is Vice Chairman of the Legislature. “We always asked (in caucus) “What was Dennis going to say about this?”
Even the County Attorney, Claude George, couldn't pass up the opportunity to praise Virtuoso.
“You are as good as any lawyer. I suspect you have a law degree somewhere.”
It's been no secret to county residents that Virtuoso has been one of the “gorillas in the room” of local politics for decades. One secret he was ready to reveal with his retirement looming, is that he’s always donated his legislative salary to charity and never cashed in on the city’s health insurance buyback program.
He first sought the office in 1991, scoring a victory in the Democratic Party primary against the then-county party chairman and later Falls mayor, Vince Anello. In November of that year, Virtuoso defeated Republican Carl Colucci to become legislator-elect.
In three decades in office, Virtuoso said he was only unopposed once. “It never bothered me that they kept running against me. I go out each year, meet constituents and just talk with them.”
Through all his campaigns, Virtuoso retired undefeated. While there were a few close calls, the things that stick foremost in his mind are the ways that campaigning and politics have changed.
“I remember when I first started,” he said, “we had to stenzil the signs and hammer in the nails. I put up my own signs, and I took them down the day after the election.”
He would always go back and thank those who hosted his signs, give them a pen as a token of appreciation and remind them to vote. Virtuoso noted that today’s new-fangled signs are folded and stapled to wires, to make things easy, but said he continued to personally pick them up the day after the election, right through his most recent campaign.
He recalls Colucci calling to concede that first election and to wish him well. That was common at the time, but he acknowledges some of his opponents have not continued with that approach.
“We used to be able to fight it out politically, or at a legislative meeting, and then go get a beer together, it’s just not like that any more.”
When asked if he keeps a scrapbook to recall his political accomplishments, Virtuoso replied, “When I first started in the legislature I did, but I stopped once the internet got popular.”
It would seem that somebody with Virtuoso’s level of political success was a natural-born politician, not so, he said. Although, he did say his interest in public affairs was piqued when he started reading the Wall Street Journal at age 10.
“The first thing I ever wanted to be was a mortician. I recall how compassionate Mario Colucci was when I was a kid and my grandparents passed.”
After graduating from Niagara Falls High School, Virtuoso worked at Grief Brothers on Hyde Park Boulevard where he got involved in the labor union and rose to be president of the local.
His first real taste of direct activism in government came when the then U.S. Representative Al Gore came to his business on Pine Avenue and wanted to talk with Virtuoso about his work on environmental issues at Bloody Run.
The encounter led Virtuoso to Washington DC and to Capitol Hill where he testified to a Congressional Committee, an event that was referenced in Michael Brown’s seminal work on toxic chemicals “Laying Waste.”
The year was 1979 and it was the first time that the thought of elective office crept into his mind.
“I went to Washington DC as a tourist when I was a kid,” said Virtuoso, “but being there and participating in that process planted a seed. I saw what a struggle it was to get action for people. It made me think about how I would act if I was on the other side, I’d do the things I promised.”
Keeping his commitment has been a hallmark of Virtuoso’s time in office. When he first ran, he pledged to never support a property tax increase. “There were some budgets with very small tax increases that I was really close to voting for, but then I kept thinking about that promise.”
He’s always been a member of the Democratic Party and acknowledges that a “no new tax pledge” is not all that typical for elected members of his party, but he proclaims “I’m a conservative Democrat, I’m a fiscal hawk. I run my personal finances that way.”
On his final night in office, after the accolades, when the business meeting started, Virtuoso was working right up to the end, proposing budget amendments, again trying to make adjustments to bring the county’s tax levy down to where it had been in the current budget year.
As Minority Leader, he knew the fight was not likely to get the results he sought, but he had that promise still in his mind, 30 years later.
Virtuoso takes pride in several legislative accomplishments, some 1500 meetings attended, with over 350 resolutions proposed, including co-sponsoring and leading the charge to open up legislative meetings to more public participation and sponsoring the legislation to start an animal-cruelty registry that became a model for municipalities across the state.
But what seems most apparent is his reputation as a budget hawk.
“No one knew the county budget better than Dennis,” said former legislator Renae Kimble in remarks prepared for his retirement celebration.
“I have a ton of respect for you, you do the hard work, you don’t phone it in,” said County Manager Rick Updegrove, who formerly served with Virtuoso in the legislature. “You go through the budget book, you go to the meetings, you read the materials and ask questions.”
For a lot of people, Virtuoso’s strength in the community has always come down to the fact that if you call him, you reach him. If he thinks he can help you, he makes the effort. If you call him and the question is not necessarily in his jurisdiction, he will take your call anyway and try to either get your issue resolved or help you find somebody who can do it.
“I was raised Catholic,” he said, “we were taught if you could help somebody, you did. You help the poor, you help people if you can.”
With his electoral success the question arises if he ever considered seeking higher office.
“Everybody in political office would like to move up, I had aspirations. I have had people talk with me over the years about running for the Assembly, because I knew people all over the county. I took everybody’s calls. I love Niagara Falls but always considered myself a county legislator.
"I think I could have won, but I didn’t want to leave my family. Spending a few nights a week in Albany and then coming back here. It’s just not for me.”
While he misses the days when politics were less combative, he believes his role, especially as Minority Leader, was always necessary. “You have to have somebody watching the other side, that’s how you keep everybody honest.”
He’s a proud partisan, but recalls how he once campaigned for Republican City Councilman Merv Cook. One of Cook’s campaign operatives, the legendary John Cheff, was a mentor of Virtuoso. “John was like a sergeant, we used to follow him from one campaign to the next.”
Virtuoso is also proud of his role in bringing county administration into the 21st century. During his time as Majority Leader, he co-sponsored a resolution by Kimble, to hire a county manager.
“Before that everything was run by committee, I had to travel to Lockport four nights a week to go sit on committees. We ran the county by committees.”
Virtuoso served on the committee to find the county’s first manager, Gregory Lewis, upon whom he still lavishes praise.
Ironically, the one vote he regrets was in opposition to appointing Updegrove the county manager.
“I think you’ve done a fine job,” Virtuoso told Updegrove in his departing speech to the body.
Former Legislator Lee Simonson of Lewiston praised Virtuoso’s legislative skills, but also said, “No one understood people better than Dennis and his charm was disarming.”
Simonson relayed a story about how Virtuoso was so effusive in his praise of the Lewiston legislator that Simonson’s “mother was smitten, fell in love with Dennis, and wanted to know why I couldn’t be more like him.”
That charm was on display, once again, as he prepared to depart the body for the last time. Virtuoso praised the Legislature’s Chair Rebecca Wydysh, chosen by the Republican Majority that he was still battling with, ”Becky, I’ve got to hand it to you, you’ve done a great job.”
Then, he finished by telling the entire body “from the bottom of my heart, I will miss you all.”
As Virtuoso looks to the future, he will be spending more time with his family, including helping to care for his mother, but he's already been put on alert by colleagues, “we’ll be calling you.”
In his final speech, and while being interviewed, Virtuoso gives a lot of praise to colleagues, past and current, but even more so to his family, parents, children, in-laws, he even mentions how his father-in-law was the first one to get on board his political efforts.
Yet, first and foremost he praises his wife, Gina. “Sometimes you need to talk with somebody about your thoughts or ideas, because you might have missed something . . . she’s been my partner in politics, in business, and in life.”
