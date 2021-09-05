ALBANY — The upstate tourism industry is shifting gears, preparing to cater to foliage-season visitors after getting a shot in the arm from travelers cooped up the previous summer by pandemic restrictions.
One of the first big drawing cards after Labor Day will be Wednesday's National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown. There, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be inducted into the shrine of the nation's pastime at an event that had been delayed due to the pandemic.
"We expect to see a rush of people coming in for the Jeter induction ceremony," said Cassandra Harrington, executive director of Destination Marketing, which promotes tourism in Otsego County. "But we really don't know what to expect because it's not a ticketed event."
Complicating the projections for turnout is the fact the Jeter event coincides with the return of school children to classrooms for the new school year.
"I'm hoping to see a lot of extended stays here from this long weekend into the ceremony," Harrington said.
Wednesday is also the day the state tourism marketing program begins issuing weekly foliage reports, design to encourage "leaf peepers" to hit the road and take in the panorama of colors.
The foliage report is assembled using observations reported by volunteers assisting the I Love New York program. The reports offer details on the predominant colors observed and approximate percentage of change in the evolving foliage cycle relative to peak conditions.
The state is now launching an enhanced interactive mapping tool, calling attention to recommended observation locations as well the attractions located in each region of New York.
In Lake Placid, Mary Jane Lawrence, chief operating officer for the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, said the hospitality industry in the North Country is anticipating a robust fall season.
"The summer was strong, and we are comparing it to (pre-pandemic) 2019, and not to 2020," she said. Tourism dropped off notably last year.
"Obviously, the concern for the past 18 months is the pandemic," Lawrence said. "Things continue to change, and we are certainly aware there is an uptick in the delta variant virus."
She also said business owners are continuing to grapple with a prolonged shortage of workers, and "we don't anticipate that it is going to get better over the next six months."
Overall, though, there is optimism, she stressed. "People are still striving to be in the open spaces, and the smaller, less-crowded areas," Lawrence said.
In the upstate region, gasoline prices are about 90 cents per gallon higher than they were one year ago, according to AAA.
But the higher prices at the pump do not appear to have a significant impact on the flow of tourism into Niagara Falls, said Eamon Weber, who operates a restaurant called Wine on Third in the city's downtown.
"This has been a very busy summer, but we obviously missed out on some Canadian business," with the northern border closed to non-essential travel, Weber said. "We are getting plenty of American business because people are not going into Canada."
Business has been slowly tapering off in recent days, Weber added, noting that may be a function of schools about to reopen.
With COVID-19 infections heading higher this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory, suggesting that unvaccinated people refrain from traveling during Labor Day weekend.
In the weeks ahead, upstate New York could find itself on the list of considerations for vacation planners limited by restrictions from pursuing overseas destinations.
Last Monday, the European Union removed the United States from its safe travel list. That move signaled the elevated coronavirus case counts in August could pave the way to more restrictions for international travelers.
For New Yorkers sticking closer to home this weekend, there will be fewer delays on the state Thruway, as a result of the suspension of construction-related lane closures.
Meanwhile, Thruway Director Matthew Driscoll said 10 Thruway service areas are closed along the highway for renovations.
But fuel stations are remaining open on the Thruway. No two consecutive service areas in the same direction of travel will be closed.
In Cooperstown, Harrington said her region was impacted by the fact the Cooperstown Dreams Park youth baseball camp was only opened for four weeks this summer.
"We certainly noticed when they were here; but we also noticed when their season had ended," she said. "So we're in a bit of a lull right now."
Among those eager to get to Cooperstown is Jeter himself.
“As strange as this sounds or may sound, I'm trying not to think about it because I just want to go there and experience it for the first time,” Jeter told Mark Feinsand, a writer for the website mlb.com, which is operated by Major League Baseball.
The 47-year-old career infielder added: “I'm looking forward to getting up there, going to the museum and meeting with all the Hall of Famers and spending some time with them. Obviously the ceremony and the speech, those are things that I'm trying to keep out of my mind because I want to go in there with no preconceived notions of what may happen. I want to experience it and try to enjoy it.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.