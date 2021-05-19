One of the undeniable facts of life is time marches more quickly.
Sometime during the pandemic, Igor, my tailor, disappeared. It didn’t matter much because I didn’t need much. I upgraded sportcoats at the bank, and ties, but never pants. Slim cut Dockers from the Penney’s clearance rack remained good enough.
I spent a lot of downtime in the last year, and did a bunch of home improvement. I haven’t owned jeans that fit in years. Instead, about 5 years ago, maybe more, I bought two pairs of EMS Fencemender pants and paid Igor to shorten them. The knees are wearing out so I bought two new pairs.
I will be needing new people in many areas of life as we evolve so I asked Tom Darro, legendary WJJL (WEBR) icon, where to go for alterations.
“Joe D’Angelo at Time Cleaners. You’ll not find better,” he said in his throaty baritone radio voice.
When I appeared on Darro’s show, he asked a question I didn’t really answer.
“Where do you come up with the idea for stories?”
“I don’t really know,” I said. “Things just come to me. I sit down and I write. It just happens.”
I brought the pants to Joe who has been partners at Time Cleaners with Gus Mangione since 1960. On the sidewalk outside, was a quartet of people in Islamic gowns and caps.
They held the door for me and politely suggested I transact my business first.
Joe greeted me like an old friend.
“Nice to see you,” he said, extending a hand for a firm shake, Covid be darned.
Joe greeted his other visitors just as warmly, discussing rents in his building and treating them with the utmost respect.
Shortly after, Noah Munoz entered. I know him as a realtor from the billboards and signs around the Falls. He talked to them, and Joe, about a transaction as Joe showed me his changing room.
The folks left. Noah stayed. He has confidence and seems like he knows the market. We chatted a bit about some personal business my wife Beth and I are conducting and then headed off to hustle some more. I’ll look into that some other day and probably use him as a source for a story about the crazy-hot realty market.
I tried on my pants as Joe chatted.
“I’ve been here for 60 years,” Joe said, “it might be time to retire.”
Guys like him don’t retire unless they can’t hold a needle anymore. Partnerships like that between D’Angelo and Mangione don’t often last 60-plus years either.
I told Joe that Darro recommended him and thanked him for advertising in the newspaper.
I also told him about Igor and how he closed his shop so I was looking for a new tailor.
“Genco?” Joe said. “That’s Italian.”
“Actually Sicilian.”
“I came here when I was 13,” Joe said. “My family is from Cerda. All the old tailors are going away.”
“It’s interesting,” I said, “I thought all old Italian tailors were named Rocco. The first two I ever dealt with. Do you remember Pepperday’s?”
“In North Tonawanda?” he said. “15 or 20 years ago I bought a lot of inventory from him when he closed. He was a good man.”
“That’s where Rocco was,” I said.
“Ahh. I remember, Rocco Nicolantonio,” he said with linguistic enthusiasm. It rolled off his tongue like music.
The drycleaning side of the business is faded. The shop mostly sells menswear now.
“You look like about a 40 short,” Joe said, taking a jacket off the rack for me to try. It fit almost perfectly. “If you need a new suit, come see me, $150 with alterations included.”
He has nice suits. Given my recent wardrobe updates, I’m not really in the market but it is hard to say no.
“Even if you just buy a sportcoat,” Joe said, “you can just put it over a pair of nice jeans and it looks fine.”
Mangione and D’Angelo form an easy partnership. Who’s in charge, anyway?
“Both of us,” they answer, almost like twins. The banter comes easily.
“I can put a button on,” Gus says, “but that’s about it. I take care of the other stuff like cleaning, ordering and doing the books.”
Mangione said he’s about to move to North Carolina to be closer to 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“There’s nobody here to take care of me,” he said, “but my friends are here. I am going to miss my friends. I’ve made so many friends.”
A copy of a Friday paper, with my column in it, sat on the counter. Hanging above was a faded plaque with a ballplayer.
“You a baseball guy?” Joe asked.
“A bit,” I said. “I’ve always been a Giants fan.”
He gestured to the plaque.
“Sal Maglie used to visit here every day. He was a good friend of mine. He’s been gone about 15 years now or maybe a little more.”
It’s odd how we all lose perspective on time. “Sal the Barber” died in 1992
“You wanna see something,” Joe says. “Check this out, it’s amazing.”
With that, he pulled a collarless 3-button suit with dark piping off the rack, freshly pressed. As if in cue, Mike Hooper of Hooper Realty walked in to pick it up. Hooper had it custom-made in England and had D’Angelo do some slight alterations because, despite his best measurements, the British tailors weren’t perfect (or from Cerda.)
As they parted with a warm handshake, D’Angelo had a word for Hooper.
“If you go to the cemetery, say hi to my brother Domenic, D’Angelo said. Many have passed but he soldiers on.
The next chapter will be a relocation of his tailoring and dress clothing business to Capitol Cleaners storefront at 1723 Military Road.
Pine Avenue is a bit faded, perhaps rough around the edges, but tough, proud hardworking people like D’Angelo and Mangione hang on. They remember what once was but they also know what is, treating a new-to-town journalist visiting their shop for the first time with the same respect and courtesy as immigrants or a hard working realtor.
I wrote most of this story a couple months ago. Joe asked me to hold it a bit because some changes may be coming. Those changes have come with the sale of the building and the new store to come.
Munoz said he represented both ends of the transaction for D’Angelo as well as a group of Muslim buyers from Bangledesh.
On Pine Avenue, Munoz said something between 12 and 15 buildings have sold recently with most “off-market” meaning transactions coming together between known investors like those purchasing D’Angelo’s building without ever really hitting the market.
“It is really just about relationship building,” Munoz said. “Joe’s building was listed for a brief time but we already knew who was going to buy it. We just wanted to make sure there wasn’t more money on the table for our seller.”
Munoz is part of the Keller-Williams Realty Heritage Team at 479 Center St. in Lewiston.
People are people, but hey, at least I think I found a better answer for Darro’s question about where I find story ideas. Sometimes I just sit down and type.
Oh, and if you have clothes at Time Cleaners, it’s probably a good time to pick them up.
