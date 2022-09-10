More than a half-century ago, they were just six average teenagers who threw a band together so they could compete in a local talent contest at Niagara Falls High School.
They didn’t win, but none of them will ever forget what happened next.
On Sunday afternoon it’s going to happen all over again at the Niagara County Peach Festival, when their band performs a reunion mini-concert after 54 years.
But first, step back in time to 1968 when the six friends entered the NFHS contest called “Sound of Youth,” a talent showcase similar to “American Idol,” sponsored by the Jaycees.
The band, assembled by guitarist Rich DelZoppo, included Marie Navarolli Kropp and Margaret “Peggy” Williams Beach as singers, Frank Geracitano on the drums, Frank Fracassi on keyboards and Carl Filbert, on bass guitar.
They called themselves Heatwave and quickly learned a few songs, including “Heat Wave,” the band’s signature song, made popular by Martha and the Vandellas, and their big number, Carole King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow.”
They took second place in the contest, but moved into first place when the winners were disqualified for being professional musicians.
Before the Falls teens could blink, they were packed into a station wagon with a couple of chaperones and on their way to New York City, driving through the night to the next round of the competition.
“We played in the auditorium on the top floor of Gimbels department store,” recalled Carl Filbert, who was 17 at the time. “It was a beautiful theater, first class.”
After they returned to Niagara Falls, they were notified they’d made the finals.
Back to New York City they went, this time by airplane. For the young teens who had never flown before, “it was way cool,” Filbert said.
On that second trip, the bandmates really got a taste of fame. There were stars everywhere.
The finals were held at WOR TV on Broadway and featured Duke Ellington as the master of ceremonies. The nationally televised show featured an all-star cast of celebrity judges including Thelonious Monk, Tommy James of Tommy James and the Shondells, Carla Thomas and a cast of many others from the New York City area.
“I remember being terrified standing on that sound stage,” recalled singer Peggy Williams Beach, but she added “It was thrilling.”
Marie Navarolli Kropp called the experience “Unbelievable,” and remembered meeting Tommy James by accident. “I opened the door to his dressing rom and he gave me the peace sign. It was the first time i’d ever seen that. We were so naive.”
Frank Fracassi was 16 and the youngest in the group. He vividly remembers taping the songs in a Broadway recording studio and then lip syncing for the TV show.
“When we performed in front of the judges, we lip synched to our pre-recorded songs. None of our equipment was plugged in to amplifiers, we just sang and played along to our recording made previously, silently,” he remembered. “That was the way they played ‘live’ back in the day on TV.”
Frank Geracitano said his most vivid memory was he and his friends handling the pressure of national exposure with such ease. “Performing in front of world-renowned judges and taping a 90-minute television special, gave us enormous experience and confidence,” and gifts which are still evident in all of them today, he said.
Nobody cared they took second place in the contest. The experience was unforgettable.
Yet, after that stunning success, everybody in the band went their separate ways. Nobody can really explain why, though they remain friends and stay in touch.
Recently they decided to perform together one more time at the upcoming Niagara County Peach Festival, and they’ve been practicing since July.
They still sound pretty good, they say, probably because most of the members have continued performing. All except Peggy Williams Beach, who went on to become an educator and until recently, was a principal at Lewiston Porter Central School District.
Filbert played throughout his career and continued playing after he retired from a leadership role at the American Cancer Society. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, Patricia, but comes home regularly to perform solo and with a band of his contemporaries, Everyday People.
Fracassi is vice president at Sevenson Co. as well as the vice president of the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame.
DelZappo has played with about 30 bands since then, while going on to serve in the Army during the VIetnam War, and retired as an x-ray and sonogram technician at Veterans Hospital.
Geracitano also played in a variety of bands in the region, including the Fabulous USA Band which opened for The Beach Boys in 2005 at the Seneca Niagara Casino; he also worked at J.D. Calato Regal Tip in Niagara Falls, and was inducted into the Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame with Carl Filbert in 2018.
Fracasso still performs with the band Everyday People, as do Filbert and DelZappo.
And Marie Navarolli-Kropp? After the contest, she became the lead singer in a couple of bands, including a popular band called Five in a Row. Later she married and became a music teacher, divorced, and then married a Wisconsin steel company executive who she said “treated me like a princess.” He died of cancer after 18 years of marriage. “We had an amazing life together,” she said of her late husband, but during that marriage and for awhile afterward, she left music behind, temporarily loosing her voice after her husband’s death.
Sunday, the spotlight will return to shine on all six members of Heatwave, but later this month, it will shine exclusively upon Marie, who will be marrying her “best friend,” comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers, in a private celebration in Lewiston. (See sidebar).
For now, members of Heatwave will bask in their friendship and the music they will never forget.
On Sunday, the last day of the four-day Niagara County Peach Festival, the Heatwave will perform their reunion mini-concert at 4:30, during a half-hour break in a 3:30 p.m. performance by the Everyday People. Afterward, the Everyday People play again, likely with members of Heatwave, until 6 p.m.
For more information about all the events at the festival, visit the Niagara County Peach Festival online at www.niagaracountypeachfestival.org.
