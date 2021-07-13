Seven more streets have been added to the paving schedule in Niagara Falls.
• 8th Street: From Pierce Avenue to Division
• Cedar Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
• Spruce Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
• Elmwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
• Ashland Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
• Willow Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
• Linwood Avenue: From Whirlpool Street to Main Street
The paving and roadwork is set to begin next week. These roads are the second announcement of streets to be worked on this season. The city will continue to provide updates on this scheduled work. This information will be found on the City’s website and Facebook pages. We can be found on Facebook @CityOfNiagaraFallsNY and @MayorOfNiagaraFallsNY.
The city will announce any additional scheduled roadwork as the season progresses based on progress of the current scheduled work and funding.
