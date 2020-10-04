Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at Maple Avenue Elementary School, 952 Maple Ave., Niagara Falls.
A Memorial Medical Center physician will provide prescriptions authorizing the tests, which are supported by community development block grant funding allocated by the City of Niagara Falls. This will be the medical center’s second round of testing at the school.
The testing is prompted by a report of additional people associated with Maple Avenue who tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. School Superintendent Mark Laurrie has ordered the school closed until mid-October.
Monday’s testing will be performed by collecting saliva samples for analysis and will be conducted at the school’s side door near the parking lot. Those to be tested should not brush their teeth, eat, drink, vape or smoke for at least 30 minutes before they are tested.
While primarily intended for Maple Avenue School faculty, staff, students and their families Laurrie said nobody from the community who wants to be tested will be turned away.
Pre-registration is recommended. To register or for information, call 278-4496.
