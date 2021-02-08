Members of the Niagara Falls City Council were once again confronted at their regular meeting this past week by local civil rights leaders and community activists over actions taken by the Niagara Falls Water Board.
The council members were told the Falls chapter of the NAACP has even asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo to undertake an investigation into charges of systemic racism at the Water Board, and more broadly, claims of racism in all of the Falls' city government operations
Issues involving the Water Board boiled over two weeks ago, when representatives of the NAACP and the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) told members of the City Council that they needed to remove their representative on the board and probe allegations of systemic racism at the agency.
The council representative, Patrick Brown, who was also the chairman of the Water Board, resigned from his post, almost a week later, on Jan. 26.
"I'm glad Mr. Brown resigned," Shirley Hamilton, the local NAACP chapter president told the council on Wednesday.
But she harshly criticized the council members for standing by Brown in the immediate aftermath of her earlier claims that the Water Board chair had engaged in “blatant discriminatory actions” toward Water Board Director of Financial Services Kendra Walker. Walker is one of only four African-American employees at the Water Board.
Hamilton also lodged a new complaint about Brown, saying the departed board chair had improperly pushed the awarding of a contract to an executive search firm before leaving the agency. The firm has been retained to find a new executive director.
"What he did was unethical and a violation of Water Board procurement policies," Hamilton said. "This is the type of person and actions our Council Council chose to support,"
The civil rights leader then went on to broaden her charges of systemic racism.
"These actions are not just limited to the Niagara Falls Water Board," she said, alleging that minorities in the Falls routinely have their civil rights violated and are denied equal protection in "employment, promotions and access to contracts."
Hamilton said her group would also ask the governor to withhold state aid to the Falls until her charges are addressed.
"The virus of racism, like COVID, needs to be eliminated," Hamilton said.
Leslie Nickerson, the executive director of NOAH, also expressed satisfaction with Brown's departure from the water board.
"Regardless of his intentions, his behavior and choices damaged the trust between the community and those elected to represent us on the Water Board," Nickerson said.
She told the council members that they could rebuild that trust with an open and transparent search for Brown's successor.
"City Council must not replace (Brown) with another individual who will create further discord and dysfunction on the (water) board or who will perpetuate the hostile work environment at the water board," Nickerson said. "Niagara Falls needs an appointee who will be part of the solution not part of the problem."
Nickerson asked the council members to "accept input and feedback" from the community in replacing Brown.
Council Member John Spanbauer said he and other members would look top the community for recommendations and asked the activists to "speak to the community" as part of the recruitment effort.
Member Andrew Touma said he was prepared to move forward with the next Water Board appointee.
"By no means would we condone anything racist. I hope you would know that we would take swift action if that was the case," Touma said. "I am not gonna condone or sit back if there's any improprieties or any poor behavior taking place by anybody that we appoint or anybody that's appointed by somebody else."
