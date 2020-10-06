LOCKPORT — Citing continuing social media criticism of her office's involvement in an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape against a Niagara Falls attorney, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said Tuesday that she has asked for the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case.
The criticisms had centered on the involvement of attorney Nicholas D'Angelo as a volunteer on Wojtaszek's current campaign for county court judge.
"There just continued to be a lot of comments (on social media) and it's not fair to the victim to have that distraction," Wojtaszek said. "So for all parties involved, we asked Erie County to handle the matter."
A spokesperson for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said their office was expecting the case to be transferred to them. The assignment of a special prosecutor is generally confirmed by an order from the chief administrative judge of the state's Eight Judicial District, which includes Erie and Niagara counties.
"While not official, the matter is in the process of being assigned to the Erie County DA’s Office as a special prosecutor," spokesperson Kaitlyn Munro said. "We cannot comment further as the matter remains under investigation."
Local investigators with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are handling the criminal probe which was triggered by the filing of a civil lawsuit against D'Angelo by a Falls woman and former client of his private law practice. The woman, in her civil suit, accuses D’Angelo of a course of behavior that included sexually harassing conduct, sexual assault and rape.
Wojtaszek said the state police investigation remains ongoing.
While acknowledging that it is unusual to request a special prosecutor before a law enforcement investigation is concluded, Wojtaszek said the nature of the case makes the timing of the request appropriate.
"In special victims' cases we believe it's best for (prosecutors) to be involved with the law enforcement investigation right from the beginning," the district attorney said. "So it was appropriate to ask for a special prosecutor at this time."
D’Angelo has previously said he welcomes the investigation by state police. A spokesman for D;Angelo said the appointment of a special prosecutor was "not unexpected."
"As a lawyer, with his work for (Niagara County) social services, and his political activity, I think it's a normal action," Tony Farina said. "We don't think Nick is guilty of anything, but he has to go through the process and certainly John Flynn has a reputation for fairness."
A call to D'Angelo's counsel, Brain Melber, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.
The civil lawsuit, pending now in New York State Supreme Court in Niagara County, claims that D’Angelo, in addition to committing felony and misdemeanor crimes, exhibited “discriminatory and illegal behavior” over the course of a seven-month period when he represented his female accuser on legal matters in Falls City and Town of Wheatfield courts. In claims beginning in 2019 and continuing through early 2020, the suit accuses D’Angelo of “sexual assault, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of contract and public accommodation discrimination.”
The woman is represented by Buffalo-based attorney Lindy Korn. Korn has previously declined to comment to the Gazette beyond the claims in the lawsuit.
D’Angelo is on a leave of absence from his post as managing editor of the Niagara Reporter.
He is also employed as a part-time assistant Niagara County Department of Social Services attorney. Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said that D’Angelo had been placed on leave from his county job, pending a probe into the misconduct allegations contained in the civil lawsuit.
According the civil lawsuit, the female accuser hired D’Angelo, who has a private law practice, conducted out of an office on Pine Avenue in the Falls, to represent her in a landlord dispute on Aug. 14, 2019. After retaining D’Angelo, the woman said he engaged in numerous instances of “inappropriate” conduct, including allegations that he sexually assaulted her “on numerous occasions” and raped her “around the end of October/early November 2019.”
The complaint contains lurid claims of sexually harassing behavior by D’Angelo and an allegation that, shortly after hiring him, he asked the woman to send him more “pretty female clients.” D’Angelo allegedly sent the woman a text message that read, “By the way, you didn’t tell me how beautiful (a friend of the woman) was. Next time give me a heads up on good looking referrals. Lol.”
The lawsuit charges that D’Angelo texted the woman “non-stop” and sent her “inappropriate messages,” including one where he allegedly asked, “When are you going to meet me alone?” and “When are you going to (have sex with) me?”
The woman claims in her suit that D’Angelo repeatedly tried to get her to engage in sex acts with him and that he “eventually sexually assaulted (her) on numerous occasions.”
In addition to an alleged rape “around the end of October/early November 2019”, the woman charges that D’Angelo called her to come to his office in the same time frame and “raped her when she arrived.”
The lawsuit claims that D’Angelo eventually demanded that the woman delete his text messages from her phone.
In the suit, Korn suggests that “upon information and belief, Defendant D’Angelo has engaged in inappropriate sexual conversations and behavior with numerous other clients.”
In a public posting on her Facebook page on Aug. 12, the woman states “12 more women coming forward.”
The lawsuit asks for an award of unspecified monetary damages against D’Angelo.
