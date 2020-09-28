LOCKPORT — A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Falls man as an accomplice in a Ferry Avenue murder.
The indictment, unsealed during an arraignment in Niagara County on Monday, charges Rohmeo Lewis,19, with single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Nathan Craft.
On Friday, the grand jury indicted Geoffrey O. Sandiford, 18, of Cleveland Avenue, on single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, accusing him of being the triggerman who gunned down Craft during the July 21 afternoon rush hour on Ferry Avenue.
Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charges and was jailed in lieu of bail of $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.
Sandiford also pleaded not guilty to his charges and was held in lieu of bail of $250,000 cash or $500,000 bond.
Niagara County prosecutors did not elaborate on what role Lewis played in the murder. Investigators have accused Sandiford of killing Craft in the second of two homicides that hit the city in a 16-hour period on July 21.
The first of the homicides occurred in the early morning hours that day in the area of 17th Street and Pierce Avenue. Craft’s slaying happened on Ferry Avenue near 12th Street.
Craft, 29, of the Falls was found, around 5:35 p.m., lying in a pool of blood between his car and the curb on Ferry Avenue.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives said, at the time, that Craft had apparently been involved in a fight before he was shot “several times.” He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Michael Trane has declined to comment on whether Craft and Sandiford knew one another or what may have started the fight and triggered the slaying.
Falls Police detectives, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force, took Sandiford into custody six days after the slaying, without incident, in Avoca, N.Y., a town in the northwest corner of Steuben County.
