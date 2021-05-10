Academy grads say they want to 'help people'

Kayla Richards knew her interview for a job as a Niagara Falls cop "went pretty well."
But she didn't know just how well until about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
That was when Falls Police Superintendent John Faso interrupted the routine conferring of certificates of graduation on the cadets in the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy's 75th class to make an announcement.
"I was going to mail you this letter," Faso said, "but I thought I'd just give it to you here."
The letter was Richards' notice of appointment to the Falls Police force.
"Congratulations Kayla," Faso said. "Welcome to the Niagara Falls Police family."
The auditorium at Niagara Falls High School, where the academy graduation was underway, erupted in applause.
"I was surprised when he started talking," Richards said. "But then my heart started racing. It was really exciting."
Faso said he had planned the surprise for weeks.
"I was so happy to be able to do that," the superintendent said. "We're happy to have her."
Richards moved to the Falls from Lewiston when she was five. She grew up in the city, knowing that she some day wanted to give back to the community.
"I always wanted to do something in the community," Richards said, noting that she's also a volunteer firefighter. "I want to help people on their worst day. I'm excited to get started."
Richards' desire is one that academy class president, and now Lewiston Police Officer Colin King said the recruits have made their answer to the question, "Why do you want to be a cop?"
"We want to help people," Kind said. "And I'm confident (we're) up to the task."
The class of cadets started their time in the academy in September. All of them were pre-employment recruits, with no guarantees of a job when their training was done.
By the time of Monday's graduation, four of the seven had been hired between Richards, King and fellow Lewiston rookier Officer Emily Richeal and New Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Gwen Schuler.
King, Richeal and Schuler have already begun their field training.
"All the hard work at the academy, it felt like it paid off," Richeal said.
"We had tough days," Kind admitted. "But standing here right now, it's worth it in the end."
Schuler called the academy experience a "wild ride." Perhaps no more wild though than her first day of field training, which included running her patrol vehicle with its lights and siren.
Richeal said she was ready when her field training officer kicked on the flashing lights and screaming siren.
"Honestly, it was a surreal feeling," she said. "But also reassuring that we're ready."
The graduating recruits were intently focused on the start of their new careers. But they all expressed surprise and appreciation for the crowd of supporters who packed the driveway and the walkway to the the NFHS auditorium for their graduation.
"I knew they're were going to be people there, but I didn't think it would be that many people," Schuler said. "It's awesome getting to have the support of the community."
