As a result of an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, voters across the state will have the ability to vote in the June 23 primaries via absentee ballot under the reason of "temporary illness" to avoid contraction of the COVID-19 virus, Niagara County Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen is reporting.
Voters interested in obtaining an absentee ballot can download the application online and either mail it physically to the Board of Elections or electronically to NCBOE@niagaracounty.com.
Allen said her office is preparing as if they will have physical polling sites, but they aren't sure if that is subject to change.
"We don't have that direction yet," she said.
Early voting sites aren't locked down yet, but she believes it will be the same two locations.
On June 23, there will be elections for the presidential primary, as well as primaries for local, state and federal offices, and in the 27th Congressional District an election is being held to fill the vacant congressional seat until November.
The last day for new voters to register for the primary is May 29.
The governor also postponed the circulation and filing of independent petitions until further notice.
Contact the Niagara County Board of Elections at 438-4040 or visit elections.niagara.ny.us for more information.
