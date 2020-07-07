Niagara County Board of Elections employees are hard at work counting absentee ballots.
The three major elections — the Democratic presidential primary, the local primaries and the special election to fill New York's 27th Congressional District's seat — were conducted with physical voting, as well as an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot because of the pandemic.
Jennifer Sandonato, the Niagara County Republican Elections Commissioner, said on Tuesday they starting counting absentees in the local primary races.
She expects them to finish counting the absentee ballots for the local primary races by the end of this week. The absentee ballots for the special election will begin to be counted on Monday.
Final results will not be available for "a good couple of weeks," Sandonato said.
"It's a long process but it hasn't been difficult. There is just obviously a lot of ballots more than we're used to dealing with," she said.
Based on the physical voting results, the race for Niagara County Court Judge was one of the closest primary races, with the candidates District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek and law clerk Michael Benedict contesting lines in multiple parties.
Wojtaszek received 3,989 votes in the Democratic primary, 4,412 in the Republican primary, 300 in the Conservative primary, 42 in the Working Families primary, 40 in the Green primary, 14 in the Libertarian primary and 627 in the Independence primary.
Benedict received 2,692 in the Democratic primary, 4,319 in the Republican primary, 371 in the Conservative primary, 52 in the Working Families primary, 12 in the Green primary, 32 in the Libertarian primary and 371 in the Independence primary.
In the Democratic sheriff primary, Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti received 4,473 votes and Lewiston Police Officer Brian Grear received 1,889 votes.
In the NY-27 special election, Republican State Senator Chris Jacobs received 10,523 votes and Democratic Challenger Nathan McMurray received 4,823 votes.
Overall, there was 14,139 absentee received for the primary, with the Democratic party having 8,625, the Republican Party having 4,522, the Conservative Party having 238, the Working Families Party having 100, the Green Party having 27, the Libertarian Party having 17 and the Independence Party having 608, according to numbers that Sandonato provided to the newspaper.
For the special election, the board of elections received 11,346 absentee ballots. For the Democratic Presidential Primary, there was 8,654 absentee ballots received.
