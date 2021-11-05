Absentee ballot count coming Nov. 15

LOCKPORT — Several Niagara County races will hang in the balance until Nov. 15, when Niagara County Board of Elections officials begin their count of absentee ballots and write-in votes, Democratic Commissioner Lora Allen explained Friday.
Races affected by the wait include the contest between Chris Voccio (R,C) and Bill Kennedy (D,WF) for the Niagara County Legislature seat in the Sixth District where 91 absentee votes will decide the race that is now separated by 14 votes. Voccio currently has 735 votes and Kennedy holds 721 votes.
The results are similar to 2019's race in the Sixth District. In that contest, incumbent Democratic Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso was ahead of Republican challenger David Zajac by a 29-vote margin. Virtuoso eventually won by 45 votes.
Zajac, who ran for a seat on the Niagara Falls City Council this year, led all six candidates in votes on Tuesday.
Also yet to be decided this year is the First Ward in the City of Lockport contest between Paul Beakman (D) and John Craig (R,C). Beakman holds 300 votes and Craig is one vote behind at 299 votes. Allen said that her office has received 46 absentee ballots that are unopened, and will decide the outcome.
Finally, a finish of 572 write-in votes in the Town of Hartland Councilman race could potentially change the make-up of that town board. Write-in candidates Margaret Zaepfel and Cheryl Confer said they were in the parking lot on election day showing voters how to cast their vote by writing-in each of their names. Their competitors, incumbents Dave Huntington (R,C) and Joe Reed (R,C), received 505 votes and 513 votes, respectively.
Across the county, unofficial reports of the election show a voter turnout of 29.36% with 40,663 ballots cast out of 138,500 registered voters. In 2020 those numbers showed a voter turnout of 75.66% with 104,874 ballots cast out of 138,608 registered voters. Voter turnout was about 32% in 2019, according to published reports.
Commissioner Allen said there were no problems at the election sites this year and noted that the election was, “Very quiet.”
