Sun and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Generally clear skies. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: December 25, 2022 @ 3:12 pm
A car stuck in a driveway in Lockport
As crews in Niagara Falls continue to clear out city streets, abandoned vehicles are being towed to make way for plows to clear the road.
Those that have had their vehicle towed, call 716-286-4711 to receive information on your vehicle.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.