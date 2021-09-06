A crowd composed of various races, ethnicities, occupations and ages gathered to celebrate the dedication of Aaron Mossell Junior High School on Thursday.
Mossell’s great-granddaughter, Rae Alexander-Minter, told that crowd, “You have given me so much. So much, and I know that this will continue. The young people will know their history. Will know my history, will know your history, and each of them will be inspired to carry on this legacy — whatever the color or race — and make a difference in making this world better.”
Minter was the last speaker at the dedication ceremony, which formalized the new name of the junior high school long known as North Park. When she walked up to the podium, the entirety of the crowd rose up to give her a standing ovation.
Aaron Mossell was not born in Lockport, nor did he die here, but he lived in Lockport for a time and saw many changes in the city. As Vince Davis, a member of the citizens committee that recommended the school’s renaming, noted, “His legacy is one of humility, honesty, creativity, integrity, inclusion, perseverance and accomplishment.”
Mossell was an entrepreneur, an activist, a community planner and the head of a family that has excelled in law and medicine despite the paths to these fields often being blocked for African Americans after the Civil War, Davis observed.
Before the ceremony began, Mossell Junior High Principal Bernadette Smith shared, “For me the most exciting thing is, today is today for us right now, but it’s actually history tomorrow. I hope people will look back to this day … as a day the Lockport community reaffirmed their commitment to equality, to diversity and to celebrating our differences. That name there, that’s a lot to live up to. Every day that I come to school, the students come to school, people drive by, hopefully that will inspire them also.”
A number of local elected leaders attended the ceremony and joined in the celebration, including Mayor Michelle Roman, county legislator Anita Mullane, and state Assembly Member Mike Norris. Joining them was New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s local representative, Joan Kesner.
Familiar with Mossell’s biography and his role in the desegregation of Lockport schools in 1876, Kesner observed, “Aaron Mossell was determined to see the potential and possibility of all people.”
Norris said he trusts that when students come to Mossell Junior High, “They will learn about their past, be in the present, and persevere in the future.”
“His name will now be known, and what he did for our community will now be known,” Roman added. “As a graduate of Lockport High School it was disappointing to find out this was my history, this was your history, and it was never spoken about in any of my years. I’m a little teary eyed because these are things that need to happen so we understand where we come from and where we need to go.”
In her remarks, Alexander-Minter conveyed her personal thanks to the community members who, over time, helped accomplish school renaming for her ancestor. She couldn’t name them all, she said, but she did mention the late David Dickenson, past Niagara County Historian, who had invited her to Lockport years ago and shared the history of her family.
“Nothing happens without hard work and people coming together of all colors, ages, backgrounds, sexual identity, everything,” Alexander-Minter said. “I want to say my deepest thanks to the stewards who made this possible.”
