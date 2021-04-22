Held in conjunction with Earth Day, the AAA Great Battery Roundup is encouraging motorists to take old automotive or marine lead-acid batteries to a local collection point where they can be safely recycled and formed into new batteries.
Motorists can take part in AAA Western and Central New York’s free lead-based battery recycling – any brand or type of lead-acid or AGM batteries will be accepted, that includes car, boat and RV batteries, but lithium batteries are not eligible. Dropoff hours continue through Saturday. Weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To help with the recycling effort, AAA Western and Central New York has established multiple battery collection points. AAA also will donate all recycling fees to charitable groups focused on improving the environment.
Local collection sites include:
• Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Rd., Amherst
• AAA Car Care Plus, 8120 Main St., Clarence
• AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Rd., Suite 500, Cheektowaga
• Schultz Auto and Truck Repair, 5085 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
• Transit Auto & Detail, 2021 Transit Rd., Elma
Each year, approximately 97 percent of vehicle batteries are recycled. However, the remaining 3 percent add up to millions of pounds of lead and gallons of sulfuric acid. These can be discharged into the environment, creating health and safety hazards for humans and animals, as well as a potential fire hazard.
Lead-acid batteries are considered hazardous material. Anyone handling a battery should wear protective eyewear and gloves. Proper handling prevents injuries. Because they can leak and emit hydrogen gas, batteries should not be exposed to an open flame.
If improperly stored, a battery may leak, causing sulfuric acid burns and even explosions. Dumping an old battery can also hurt your pocketbook. Many states hand out tough fines and jail time for discarding lead-acid batteries anywhere other than an authorized collection or recycling center.
Since 1998, AAA has dispatched mobile units to test batteries, and install new batteries on the spot, if requested. Technicians deliver spent batteries to recycling centers. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service is available in most areas. Request service via the free AAA Mobile App (www.AAA.com/Mobile), at www.AAA.com/Battery, or by calling 1-800-836-CLUB.
