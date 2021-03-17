The sun was shining last week at Off the Top Barber and Styling last week. Owner John Gross had the door open. An air of optimism was everywhere.
“It’s a struggle for every small business,” John explained, “but we stuck it out and stuck together. We took unemployment but we didn’t apply for a loan.”
The Grosses had been open for nine months when the lockdown started. Three months later, they were allowed to reopen just in time for the shop’s first anniversary.
It was the customers and support of small businesses that brought them through.
“We are always trying to support local businesses,” he explained, nodding to Power City Eatery almost across the street as well as Spot Coffee.
It’s been a give-and-take.
“Gavin Royce of Relentless Tattoo came in and was dropping more in the tip so we started sending people his way for tattoos.”
Random customers even dropped groceries off at the Gross’s home.
There are other signs of hope. In Lewiston last year, the Art Festival was totally cancelled with the exception of a virtual activities including a Chalk Walk contest. Not this year, said Council on the Arts Artistic Director Eva Nicklas.
“We’re preparing as if the festival will still go on if we are allowed by the doctors and government,” Nicklas said.
The event is Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15.
Meanwhile, at Donatello’s Pizzeria just up the block on Third Street, owner Steve Fournier said it’s been a rough time.
“We’re still under Covid hours,” Fournier said, noting how the lack of conferences, hockey tournaments and car, RV and boat shows have been a whammy.
“Usually that helps me through the winter,” he said. “A lot of our regulars got laid off from the hospitality industry. They didn’t order lunch. They didn’t order dinner and the cost of wings, sauce and cheese went up."
Even still he said, after 26 years he and his wife Donna are not ready to get off the rollercoaster.
Matthew DeCamillo is vice president at his family’s venerable bakery.
“We have survived,” DeCamillo said. “We have the community to thank. It certainly has had its challenges."
The bakery employs 50 people in its production facility and another 60 to 70 in its retail shops.
“I don’t think any of our colleagues are happy for this,” DeCamillo said.
It’s been a rough year beginning with panic buying and then having to reduce hours because traffic was down.
Even so, the baker said he knows who butters his bread, loyal employees. When the business secured a payroll protection plan loan, they made an important decision.
“Every employee got at least one bonus because they were out there risking it. There were some people who didn’t want to work and we had to be OK with that.“For those who stuck it out and were willing to work and work hard, they deserved to be rewarded.”
