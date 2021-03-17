A YEAR OF COVID: Pandemic impacts some schools more than others

Lockport High School history teacher Jeff Hulshoff had a feeling something “eerie” was afoot a year ago.
About two weeks before the state-ordered shutdown of schools and businesses, a foreign exchange student from Italy seemed to know more about what was coming than everybody else.
“He said to us, ‘You're going to close down within a month.’ The disease was really spreading in Italy and he said he needed to get home to be with his family,” Hulshoff recalled.
“This was two weeks before we shut down. And he left.”
At Newfane Elementary School, students like third-grader Aaliyah Phillips, 8, were disappointed to learn that they would be attending school via the internet.
“My parents just told me one day that I would be learning from home,” she said. “We did that for a short period of time. Our teacher would send home packets for learning and we would have to do them almost every day.”
Aaliyah's mother, Cheryl Phillips, said her youngest child is many years younger than her two siblings, so her interaction with peers came at school.
“She was devastated that she couldn't go to school and see her friends,” Phillips said. “Then she got sick and missed some of her Zoom meetings. Her interaction with other kids came from school and her classmates and that suddenly was non-existent. We couldn't have kids come over, she couldn't go anywhere, she couldn't do Girl Scouts — she really missed all that social interaction.”
Given a choice last fall whether to have their student attend classes "live" or remotely, Aaliyah's parents agreed that she would return to school. The option was presented to Newfane parents again in December, regarding the second half of the school year.
“I was going have her stay home, but she was so upset," Phillips said. "She was like, ‘I really like to go to school. My friends are all in school.’ So, we opted to continue sending her to school.”
Aaliyah said she's still trying to get used to wearing a mask at certain times of the day.
“I notice it when we go to events or church as a family,” she said. “It was hard to get used to at first, because at first, we didn't know what was going on.”
Hulshoff describes the past year as “the loneliest year” of his lengthy teaching career.
“We don't have quite the same camaraderie with fellow teachers and we don't have that same camaraderie with students. It's not always easy talking to pictures” on a computer screen, Hulshoff said.
“I was keeping score at a basketball game the other day and I said, ‘hello’ to one of the girls on the team who was there. She said, ‘You're Mr. Hulshoff,’ so I finally had a chance to meet one of my students in person after three quarters of the year has gone by.”
Hulshoff said the days leading up to the state-mandated shutdown of local schools, on March 18, 2020, were stressful on students, teachers and administrators alike.
“Everybody was talking about it, saying things like, “Are we really going to close? Are we really going to do that?’” Hulshoff said.
“It was more shock than anything else. I don't think they understood the gravity of it. I remember leaving that Friday, knowing they weren't coming back for two weeks. I had an eerie feeling that I wouldn't be back again last year. This year I'm remote teaching, so I haven't been inside the school in over a year.”
Despite the changes, Hulshoff said, it hasn't been difficult keeping track of students' assignments.
“We use Google Classroom, so it's easy to keep track of who's working and who's not doing the work — all assignments,” Hulshoff said.
Meanwhile Aaliyah Phillips' dad, Dana, harbors guarded optimism for recovery from the pandemic's many effects.
“Things might be going a little too quickly. People still need to be cautious,” he said. “Do I see a turn-around? Yes, but I'm hoping we do it safely.”
