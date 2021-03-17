It’s been more than a year, but Joe Ruffolo remembers the first 10 days of March 2020 like “it was yesterday.”
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been at this for a year now,” the president and CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center mused this week. “I remember New York City was the epicenter. But everyone was saying the COVID tsunami is heading your way.”
Dr. Rajinder Bajwa, Memorial’s infectious disease specialist, was also tracking the spread of this novel coronavirus.
“Nobody knew what (the virus) would cause and how we were going to tackle it,” Bajwa said. “It has been a long, long process.”
And for JoAnn Pellegrino, Memorial’s chief nurse officer, relatively newly arrived from Rochester General Hospital, February 2020 was when nurses, doctors, administrators and staff from every corner of the medical center would begin to “huddle up” to tackle the emerging pandemic.
“I brought the huddles with me from Rochester,” Pellegrino said. “We started them in February. I will never forget it. Every day we huddled to brainstorm on what will work best for patients. Nurses were the front line and this was a war for this community.”
Ruffolo said every day for much of the first year of the COVID pandemic as many as 45 of the medical center staff would meet, some in-person, others on a conference call, and plan each days efforts to tackle COVID-19.
“We’d open up with a prayer,” Ruffolo said. “Every day, you didn’t know what to expect. Everybody did everything. It was all hands on deck.”
For some nurses and doctors, Memorial literally became their home. Ruffolo said Bajwa never left the medical center expect to go home and sleep. Pellegrino sent her daughter away to live for two months at the on-set of the pandemic’s arrival on Tenth Street.
“Not only were we on the front lines,” Pellegrino said, “we weren’t sure what we were dealing with. We were lucky here that (the virus) did creep along at first because we were just gaining the knowledge. We started (planning) before it hit hard.”
Key to that planning was the work of Bajwa and his fellow physicians.
“We rely on the science,” he said. “We started implementing cautions, though the guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and World Health (Organization) (WHO) at times was conflicting. Was the virus in the air or in droplets? We tried to do our best.”
As Bajwa and Pellegrino prepared medically, Ruffolo attacked the administrative needs created by the pandemic. And they were many.
“We had to deep clean the patient care areas. We had to create pods to cluster (COVID) patients in secure isolation areas,” Ruffolo said. “We had to increase our bed capacity by 50% and our staffing. The disease was so new, you didn’t know what you were going to deal with. I was worried about our staff getting sick.”
And then there were the shortages. While shelter at home orders lead to a disappearance of toilet paper on grocery store shelves, Memorial was struggling to purchase enough personal protective equipment to keep doctors and nurses, working in COVID units, safe.
“We were living hand-to-mouth with masks and gloves,” Ruffolo said. “We had hospitalists serving some meals to patients (in COVID units) to save on PPE.”
The availability of ventilators, critical to treating and keeping COVID patients alive, became another crisis for the medical center.
“You couldn’t buy one anywhere in the country,” Ruffolo recalled. “And then we had to worry that the ventilators we did have would be shifted to the hot spots downstate. Lives in Niagara are just as important as lives in New York City.”
Ruffolo said the medical staff struggled greatly in determining how to allocate scare resources.
“The ethical issues,” Ruffolo said with a long sigh. “Speaking with families about removing a ventilator from a loved one to give to someone (with a better chance of survival).”
Bajwa acknowledged treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 was a monumental challenge.
“There was no known treatment initially,” the doctor sad. “There has been a gradual increase in the knowledge of the virus which has evolved over the last year.”
Beginning in November, Memorial received approval to provide Monoclonal antibody treatment to some COVID patients, who are infected but have not been hospitalized. Bajwa said the medical center has used the treatment “about 200 times.”
“The majority of patients improved,” the doctor said. “And most did not require hospitalization.”
Bajwa said there continue to be no breakthroughs in treatments for infected patients. But he stressed, “there is no golden bullet” in hospitalized treatment.
The lack of proven and effective treatments led memorial to begin trying to map where it’s COVID patients were coming from. By May, the medical center had a robust tracking program in place.
“We tested over 30,000 people in the community” Ruffolo said. “We went into the community to ID clusters (of the disease) and try to quarantine and control (the spread) in the community.”
By the time the pandemic’s second surge arrived in late November, believed it was better prepared because of its experiences during the first seven months of the virus outbreak. While that preparation was important, Pellegrino said for the nurses the second wave was “horrendous.”
“(The patients) were sicker,” Pellegrino said. “There were more of them and they were sicker. November through January was really tough.”
Ruffolo frequently calls the medical center’s nurses and doctors its “front line heroes.” Pellegrino finds that an apt description.
“We were exhausted, but we had some success stories and that kept us going,” the nursing chief said, “It was tough to see that much pain and suffering. It’s a time we hope we have survived.”
Reflecting on some Covid patients who recovered after months of treatments and breathing on ventilators, Ruffolo said, “There were some miracles on Tenth Street.”
Notwithstanding those miracles, Bajwa says the arrival of safe and effective vaccines in December is what will ultimately stop the pandemic.
“I think vaccine prevention is going to be the most important for this disease,” the infectious disease specialist said. “Vaccines will be the difference. More people need to get vaccinated. It is the most important thing. The vaccine is the greatest tool we have to tame this pandemic.”
Ruffolo says Memorial will now turn its attention to getting the community vaccinated.
“We have applied to be a community vaccination site,” the CEO said. “We have done 10,000 doses so far. Including 600 individuals vaccinated in underserved communities.”
And Ruffolo is hopeful that vaccines so will soon be available to everyone who wants one.
“Just open it up to everyone over 18,” he said. “I would rather give (everybody) the shot and protect them. You shouldn’t turn anybody away.”
Baywa agrees.
“(Vaccinations) are effective, safe and are the only hope so far to change the direction of this pandemic,” he said.
