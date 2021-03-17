LOCKPORT — The year 2019 was nearing its end.
But for Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton the outlook for 2020 was troubling. As the winter virus season was taking hold, a new coronavirus appeared to be emerging in China.
It was a novel coronavirus, not previously known to the medical and public health communities. It would come to be known as COVID-19.
"The end of 2019 it was just starting to be discussed," Stapleton recalled. "Then in January (2020) there was discussion with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and they didn't expect it to be much different from the seasonal virus."
But by February, and into March, any illusion that this just another variant of the seasonal flu had been shattered. This virus appeared to be highly transmissible and unusually deadly.
"We knew then it was more dangerous," Stapleton said. "And we knew it was coming this way."
Concentrated initially in China and Italy, an American tourist, patient 1, who had been to China, returned to the state of Washington and spread it to her husband in Seattle. More cases appeared in Chicago.
Stapleton watched the spread of the virus take hold and knew, sooner than later, it would be New York City. And after that, the public health director said, he knew it would be on his doorstep.
"We knew it was only a matter of time and we had to be prepared for it," he said.
He scheduled a press conference to announce that residents of the Niagara Region needed to be ready. That press conference was held just days before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Niagara County was discovered.
"We wanted people to know that it was inevitable that COVID would come here," Stapleton said.
After 14 years as the county's top public health official, Stapleton would be preparing to face his second pandemic in a decade.
In 2009-2010 the county faced the H1N1 flu pandemic. The lessons learned in that less deadly pandemic would help lead to the development of the county's plans for dealing with a communicable disease outbreak.
For decades, New York state had required counties to develop and continually update these plans in preparation for something like COVID-19. But COVID was different from other viruses in the ease with which it was spread, in the severity of its symptoms and, in some cases, the lack of symptoms experience by some who were infected with it.
And no one, it appeared, was immune.
"H1N1 was predominantly a younger person's disease. But COVID hits everyone," Stapleton said. "It's spread with such casual contact. That was a game changer. You had to spread people out (to keep them safe)."
Because it was so "novel", medical experts struggled from the beginning to understand how it was spread. Was it contact or airborne droplets?
"It was a jolt to everyone that it spread so easily," Stapleton said. "The novelty, the newness of it. We're used to the seasonal flu, but the voracity of this was so much more than flus in the past."
While public health officials had watched the disease spread in January and February, the public saw it exploded in the first two weeks of March.
Schools and professional sports leagues shut down. Governors across the country ordered the wearing of masks and closed all but essential businesses.
People washed their hands obsessively and "social distancing" became a new buzz phrase.
"It was so new," Stapleton said. "The (pandemic) rules we had didn't apply. We quickly had to learn the differences between this and the traditional flu."
Fast-changing and sometimes conflicting guidance of dealing with the virus from the CDC also added to the challenges facing public health officials.
"We had planned and we were flexible and we were confident we could be flexible,"Stapleton said.
As infections surged, a lack of testing made it hard to quantify the rate at which the illness was spreading. The illness surged through March, April and May, but then seemed to slow in the warm weather months of June and July and August.
"Typically what happens in a pandemic is the number of cases increases rapidly, then they decrease slowly," Stapleton said. "Then typically you get a second surge in cases."
Infections did rebound in September and October and as the holiday season arrived in late November, infections exploded.
Contact tracing and quarantining had helped to combat the virus up until that time. But December saw the arrival of the one thing that Stapleton says will stop the pandemic: effective vaccines.
"The vaccine is the only thing that's going to stop COVIDin its tracks," the public health director said.
But the slow distribution of vaccines nationwide has frustrated Stapleton.
"Up until last week, we were very flat in (the amount of vaccine) we were getting," he said. "We had hoped for more by now."
The emphasis in the county has decidedly shifted from testing clinics to identify and trace cases, to vaccine clinics aimed at "getting shots in arms" to prevent the virus from infecting people.
"We are set up to do 5 to 10 thousand (vaccine shots) a week," Stapleton said. "But we only got 1,600 doses this week. The only thing that will stop (COVID) is the vaccine. If we don't have an adequate supply, we'll have a much longer battle."
As the public face of the county's battle against COVID, Stapleton said 2020 was a grueling yer. And 2021, so far, has been just as tough.
"I have tough days. I have rough days," he said. "But nowhere near what those who have lost loved ones have. What they've (experienced) is so much tougher. And that's what keeps us going."
When a reporter asked Stapleton if he saw a "light at the end of the tunnel" in the battle against COVID, he hesitated with his answer.
"I don't see the light yet," he said. "I see us turning a corner. I'm optimistic. But I'm realistic."
The public health chief said he thinks masks and social distancing will "stay around for awhile." He believes a more lasting legacy may be the use of masks during the traditional seasonal flu seasons in the future.
"If we're smart, at the start of the flu season people may start to wear masks and social distance," Stapleton said. "And hand-shaking, that may be gone for awhile. You don't just fling the doors open again. It's a gradual thing."
