Every December the Col. Wm. Bond/Jesse Hawley House (c. 1825) – the oldest brick building in Lockport – is turned into a wonderland of 19th century holiday decorations. The public is invited to visit the Bond House tonight for the free annual holiday event, ‘A Winter’s Fest Eve.’
Guests will be able to tour the historic house and view three floors of Victorian and Edwardian-inspired decorations, and enjoy live Christmas music; and kids can participate in a children’s activity.
The annual holiday event gives the public a rare opportunity to see the Col. Bond House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, filled with the light, sounds, scents and warmth of Christmases past.
‘A Winter’s Fest Eve’ will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Col. Wm. Bond/Jesse Hawley House, 143 Ontario St., Lockport.
While the event is open to the public free of charge, donations to the Niagara County Historical Society will be gratefully accepted.
