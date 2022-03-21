The rain cleared Saturday afternoon and the wind subsided but not before leaving the Niagara River Gorge fog enshrouded over the Whirlpool Bridge.
It was a bit windy still but people came out to walk, including a pair of soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division based at Fort Drum. Kate Elifson is from Minneapolis, Minn. She was with Thomas Daly of Branford, Conn.
Both said they love being in the services.
“I really want to be deployed,” Daly said.
Elifson said she already has been after being called upon to assist with evacuations from Afghanistan.
Also shown is a small sign, about 3-by-5 inches, at the corner of Cliff Street and Woodland Place where the fence has been cut to allow residents to cross the Niagara Scenic Parkway and access the Niagara River Gorge trail system. New York state has committed to removing the rest of the parkway but design, funding and a timetable have not been announced.
The stairs in Whirlpool State Park remain closed with work set to resume when warm weather returns. Tons of new limestone blocks remain staged along the closed section of parkway at the top of the stairs. A cable and winch system was left in place over the winter and will be used to move the stone into place lower in the gorge.
The stairs should reopen early summer.
