Two neighboring locations on Rainbow Boulevard are being eyed as potential locations for two fast food chains to have a presence in downtown Niagara Falls.
The Wingate Hotel and former Niagara Falls Souvenir & Convenience store are proposed to house a Moe’s Southwest Grill and an A&W franchise location, respectively, according to documents submitted to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency. Both are seeking sales tax exemptions and A&W is also seeking five-year real property tax abatement benefits from the agency.
Muhammad Shoaib is proposing these two developments because he feels there are not enough food establishments in the downtown area. Shoaib has operated the Papa Johns Pizza location out of the Quality Inn & Suites on 1st Street for the past four years.
“I am sure that this will enhance our tourist’s stay here,” Shoaib said. “This establishment will be open all year around and we will serve tourists and the local community.”
“The limited options available in the downtown corridor do not meet the demands of the tourist community,” the A&W application describes. “This project will help remedy the issue while also signaling to other notable brands that Niagara Falls is a viable and desirable retail location.”
Both the A&W and Moe’s applications state the census tract where the projects are located is distressed with 45.5% of residents in that district below the federal poverty line, according to census data.
The closest A&W locations are in the Niagara Falls, Ontario area while New York state has seven locations, the closest of which being in Cortland. Moe’s currently has 68 locations in New York state, eight of which are in the Buffalo area.
Shoaib said he had bought the former souvenir store at 303 Rainbow Boulevard with remodeling plans already in the works for the A&W. The Moe’s will be leasing space inside the Wingate Hotel, with a 20-year lease. Shoaib added that he also bought the former Pizza Hut at 7721 Niagara Falls Boulevard, which he also wants to turn into a Moe’s location.
The A&W would have a project cost of $1.23 million, with $610,000 coming from land acquisition, $250,000 in construction and capital improvements, $250,000 in furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and $120,000 in other soft costs.
The A&W location is seeking $136,796 in tax exemptions, $30,000 in sales tax exemptions evenly divided between local and state and the remaining $106,796 in property tax exemptions. The location is planned to create 16 jobs and generate $4.87 million in fiscal benefits.
The Moe’s would have a project cost of $510,000, with $150,000 coming from construction and improvements, $250,000 coming from furniture, fixtures, and equipment, and $110,000 from other soft costs.
The Moe’s location is seeking $29,600 in sales tax exemptions, split evenly between state and local taxes, while planning to create at least 14 new jobs and create $2.438 million in fiscal benefits.
“It’s not a regular thing we do, but it’s within a distressed area, so that brings it inout our ability we offer it,” IDA board member Jerald Wolfgang said about giving these tax benefits. “That’s the only time we’d really deal with retail.”
Shoaib hopes both restaurants will open by Memorial Day weekend, with planned summer hours from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and reduced hours in the winter from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and both plan to employ around 20 people. The A&W will be a sit-down only with the root beer sold made in-house.
The IDA approved the benefits for the Moe’s location and set a public hearing for their next meeting in February for the PILOT agreement request for the A&W location, which they are required to do, before giving final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.