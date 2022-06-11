At a “meet and great” for Brian Fuss, the new executive director of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, residents and supporters heard his optimistic and ambitious plans for the 20-year-old Pine Avenue art center.
Fuss, who was hired in April, told the 120 or so in attendance that he’d already talked with many of them about the NACC and its future. “During the last three months I’ve listened to your hopes, dreams and concerns,” he said. “These discussions have created my plan for the future.”
He told those gathered that he recognized and appreciated the historic building and that his main goals, he said, was to improve the space, which has been attracting artists and supporters from throughout the region since volunteers saved the former high school from demolition in 2000.
Since then, the evolution has continued, and the art center currently has two galleries, three historical exhibits, three theaters, a sound stage, a radio station and 98 private studios for artists and cultural groups. The average rent per studio is about $200 per month. There are also many classes and workshops presented to the community, and a full slate of summer and after-school programs for children in a wide variety of subjects from music to technology.
Fuss stressed that the building itself, located at Pine Avenue and Portage Road, has become a community anchor.
“We all know and love this magnificent building,” he said.
“Our priority is to reimagine the entirety of the space for programs, events, exhibits and collaborations,” he added, noting that fundraising is a key goal for the immediate future, via grants and fundraising activities and events.
“It takes many, many, many dollars to maintain and grow a building and institution of this size and structure,” he said. “Most importantly, I am dedicated to stabilizing the financial future of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center for decades to come.”
His fundraising efforts will provide funds for improvements to the heating system, renovations to the Grand Theatre, roof repairs and general upkeep of the building. Things are already looking up, he said, noting that the staff recently celebrated a grant being provided by Niagara County which will enable the creation of outdoor marquis signs to promote events to the public.
The new director also promised to continue the “fantastic programming” at the NACC.
“From Monday Night Mixers to our Community Fair to adult and kids programming and of course, our upcoming opera for Fall of 2022, “La Boheme,” he said, interrupting himself with a good-natured aside, “By the way tickets are on sale, make sure you get them!”
“We are giddy with excitement planning for 2023. We are going to have engaging performances, exhibits and programs,” he said. One very popular event, the “Art of Beer,” is set to return in 2023.
He noted that the future of the art center will need all the community support it can get.
“None of this is going to be possible without you in the room tonight,” Fuss told those assembled.
Prior to raising a glass and making a toast to the future of the NACC, he told the group, “You are the ‘something' that gets me invigorated about the possibilities, enthusiastic for the solutions we will come up with to some of our challenges, delighted about working with each of you and really excited about our future.”
Here is a schedule of some upcoming programs at the NACC, which is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit wwwthenacc.org.
TODAY
• ART EXHIBIT: Kudela Gallery: Dee Edwards, “Portraits in Black, through July 30
• ART EXHIBIT: Townsend Gallery, Aspire of WNY iXpress, “Inspired” through July 30.
• PORTAGE EXHIBIT: An exhibit featuring the history, trade and diplomacy in the Niagara region on the historic Portage Route.
• FREEDOM CROSSING LIVING LEGACY EXPERIENCE: An exhibit about the Underground Railroad movement in Buffalo/Niagara and the people who risked their lives for freedom.
• FOOD AND GIFTS: The Starry Night Cafe and gift shop is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week, just inside the red door at the Portage Road entrance.
JUNE AND JULY
• GATHERING OF THE DRUMS: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 12, free. With Griffin Brady. Bring a drum and join in on the front lawn of the NACC. Vegan lunch available from Food not Bombs.
• OPEN AUDITIONS: Western Door Playhouse is holding open auditions for the 2022-23 seaon from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 17 and from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, in the Woodbox Theatre at the NACC.
• COMMUNITY FAIR AND BBQ: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18. Family fun, music, games, artisan market, basket auction and petting zoo with Niagara Storm Cheer and Dance, Niagara County Sheriff Canine Unit, and the Niagara Falls Fire Dept. with the Fire Prevention House and Fire Truck, at the NACC.
• WRITING WORKSHOPS: “Pathways through the Dark,” offers free memoir and short story writing classes for blind and visually impaired writers. The second series of classes begin June 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continue every Saturday through to July 23 online or in-person at the Lewiston LIbrary, 305 South 8th St., Lewiston. Instructors are Michele DeLuca, journalist and author, and Michelle Kratts, historian and librarian. Registration is required by calling the NACC at 716-282-7530, ext. 6.
• MUSIC ON THE STEPS: 2 to 5 p.m. the second Sunday of each month on the front lawn of the NACC.
• YOUTH ARTS PASSPORT PROGRAM: Youth programs in art, design, music and theater throughout the summer. Registration is open. For more information, email info@thenacc or call 716-282-7530, ext. 6.
• NIAGARA STORM CHEER AND DANCE: Performance July 9. Visit thenacc.org for details.
COMING UP
• OPERA: “La Bohème,” Puccini’s classic opera will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 3 p.m. Oct. 23. This production is a NACC fundraiser.
Michele DeLuca, who will be teaching writing workshops starting today at the Lewiston Library (see above) is a contributor to the Niagara Gazette. She can be reached at michelecoffasdeluca@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.