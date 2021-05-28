A time to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice

A dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today for six new flags that have been erected at the entrance to the American Veterans Monument in Hyde Park.
The Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial Commission, which raised funds and built the monument prior to its unveiling in 2011, installed the flags just before the COVID-19 lockdown last year.
“We’ve been waiting for the right occasion to dedicate them,” said Stan Zimmerman, vice president of the commission, and a veteran of both the Air Force and the Army.
Today’s event to dedicate the poles will begin with the National Anthem, sung by Nick Zawacki. An invocation will be given by Rev. Herman Boyer and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the guest speaker, will present a memorial wreath.
The commission holds a memorial event every Saturday of Memorial Day weekend since the monument opened.
At today’s event, a representative from each branch of the service will raise one of the flags, which represent the US Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force.
Zimmerman noted that Memorial Day is not a time of celebration, but rather a time of quiet reflection about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for American freedom.
He quoted from a Marine about those left behind at Iwo Jima in World War II, saying “They gave up their lives today so that we could have another tomorrow.”
The monument is located off Robbins Drive in Hyde Park. The dedication will be held rain or shine. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, due to Covid restrictions.
The event will be broadcast on the Niagara Falls School District TV station, OSC TV - Our Schools Channel 21. The station can be viewed on the school district website at www.nfschools.net.
In another Memorial Day weekend event today, members of the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces volunteer committee will gather at Riverdale Cemetery on Old Lewiston Road in Lewiston at 10:30 a.m. to clean up and plant flowers surrounding veterans gravesites purchased by the former Niagara Falls chapter in 1919.
With 82 sites total, the graves in section four of the cemetery surround an American Red Cross monument and were purchased for unclaimed war veterans of World War I.
The Service to the Armed Forces committee is a group of dedicated volunteers who help to support members of the military, veterans and their families. From home comfort kits and volunteering at local VA hospitals, to supporting military families during life’s emergencies the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces helps members of the military, veterans and their families to prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.
On Friday, members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association – Vietnam conducted flower-placing ceremonies to honor each of the 26 individuals who died while serving with the unit in Vietnam. This is the fourth consecutive year members of the 589th Association have sponsored this program.
The casualties include Carleton Philip Hastings, of Ransomville. A ceremony for Hastings was held at Saint Peter Lutheran Cemetery near Lockport.
Hastings, 19, was lost in Pleiku Province, South Vietnam on June 18, 1968. He served with B Company of the 589th Engineer Battalion. Survivors include a brother, James Hastings, of Ransomville.
