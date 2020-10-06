WILSON — James and Colleen Bowman, owner of Lakeside Market, were honored by the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Department on Tuesday for delivering food orders to the fire department when no one else could.
The Bowmans began fulfilling the fire department’s orders in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced the virtual shutdown of local society.
Assistant Fire Chief Joe Foucha said that he’d been waiting for some time to celebrate the Bowmans’ assistance, which was much needed for the two crews that stayed on base for two weeks at a time, away from their families.
“The COVID-19 epidemic hit us really hard,” Foucha said. “When our firefighters leave and come in, and leave and come in, they’re exposed to their families. Their families are exposed to other people and that web starts to go out further and further and it’s tough to keep a crew safe. … It was very scary.”
The Bowmans have an enduring relationship with firefighters: James served as chief of Wilson Volunteer Fire Company from 1996 until 2000. When the time came to help firefighters at the air base, they knew they had to do something.
“We did it ourselves, we didn’t have the employees do it, they were busy enough themselves,” James said. “We’d go to the guardhouse and they’d meet us there and we’d pass it over the line.”
“Masks, gloves, they came out in full gear,” Colleen recalled. “They had everything. They just couldn’t get food delivered; they could not feed them, no one could get them the food.”
Appreciative NFARS firefighters lined up as Foucha delivered a certificate to the bashful Bowmans.
“We didn’t need this,” James said. “But we’re glad they did.”
“Thank you to them, for all they do for us,” Colleen said. “All of us.”
