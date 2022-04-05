TOWN OF NIAGARA — The town Planning Board voted Tuesday night to table a preliminary site plan and request for variances from Amazon connected to the construction of a $300 million distribution warehouse.
The four-member board was unanimous in its decision, citing a desire to hear a response from Amazon to concerns from residents near the proposed development and requesting that the retailing giant offer "further alternatives" for dealing with expected traffic congestion around the warehouse facility.
A half dozen town residents, living near the development site, at 8995 Lockport Road, pleaded with the planning board to consider their concerns which ranged from the impact of the construction on a $2 million flood mitigation project in the same area to the consequences of 494 tractor-trailers going to and from the warehouse every day.
"I'm mad. Would you build a home across from this?" asked Gina Pasquintino, who said she had planned to build near the warehouse site.
Other residents expressed concerns over the impact of the development on nearby property values.
Resident Tom Weber said he was certain that a traffic analysis done by Amazon was "flawed."
'"Don't believe a traffic study paid for by Amazon," Weber told the planning board members.
Amazon has already received approval of the preliminary site plan and request for variances from the Niagara County Planning Board. That approval had moved consideration of the proposed 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse, on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport, to the town planning board.
The proposed project had previously been pitched to be built on Grand Island in Erie County. That plan, unveiled in 2020, had called for a Amazon to construct a 3.8 million-square foot facility on a 145-acre plot of land along Long Road. But the Seattle-based retail giant dropped those plans after residents in the area around the proposed warehouse launched a heated campaign against the project, citing environmental and quality of life concerns.
In pitching the project Tuesday night, Kimberly Nason, a partner with the Buffalo law firm Phillips Lytle, representing the project developer, Atlanta-based JB2 Partners, said town officials had recruited Amazon to the site.
"This site had been long targeted for development," Nason said.
Maura Kennedy, economic development manager for Amazon, said the warehouse "is going to be one of our largest facilities and one of our most sophisticated facilities." Kennedy also said that Amazon was looking to be "proactive" in addressing noise, traffic and other community concerns.
The proposed warehouse was described by Kennedy as a "fulfillment center." She said fulfillment centers are locations where merchandise, sold and purchased on Amazon is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers, where Amazon's ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
The project calls for the creation of 1,000 full-time jobs and some additional seasonal jobs. Workers, 10% of whom would be management and 90% of whom would be general warehouse workers, would be paid an and average of $18 an hour with full benefits, including healthcare, 401-Ks, and company paid educational programs.
The preliminary site plan indicates that the warehouse would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
The project plan also calls for four driveways on the property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads.
"It is four parcels on 216 acres, it is zoned heavy industrial (H1)," Nason said. "This use is permitted and it is New York state-certified shovel ready."
Michael Finan, the project engineer said the project will involve substantial landscaping, designed to make the site more attractive. The warehouse would be set back 900 feet from Lockport Road with high berms and 1,300 trees and shrubs surrounding it.
The project's footprint will leave 105 acres "undisturbed."
The landscaping got a positive from Planning Board Chair Barbara J. Hathaway.
"Thank you for the berms and plantings," Hathaway said. "I'm the one that likes to see the greenery."
Nason said the project is "under-going a very thorough review" with 28 separate agencies, from the town planning and zoning appeals boards to county and state development agencies to the New York Power Authority, the state departments of environmental conservation and transportation and even the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station weighing in.
Planning board members indicated they could wait for all of those agencies to comment on the project before taking action.
"We're happy to be working with the town and happy to get this review started," Nason said.
