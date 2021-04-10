Some ice cream lovers may find it hard to drive by without stopping each year when De Dee’s Dairy finally opens for the season. This summer, it may be even more challenging thanks to what the owner of the ice cream shop is calling a match made in Heaven.
Actually, the match was made in a local supermarket one day, when two old friends ran into each other. Mike Fiore of the Village Bake Shoppe on Center Street in Lewiston and Gary Wilcox, one of the owners of De Dees Dairy at 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls, started off talking about the Yankees.
Fiore recalls that Wilcox changed the subject and said, “Hey Mike, I’d like to start selling more of your baked goods.”
The ice cream shop was already selling a small amount of the Village Bake Shoppe treats, including apple pie squares, cannoli and chocolate chip cookies. But right there in that store, the concept got bigger.
Recently, every few days, the bakery began delivering slices of cheesecake, peanut butter pie and gluten-free Chocolate Oblivion Torte, along with “Cake in a Cup” and a wider variety of cookies.
“Right now, we’re in a trial phase, but so far it’s been going good,” Fiore said.
WIlcox feels good about the partnership too. There are plans to buy a big new freezer for the wide variety of ice cream sandwiches which will be made from the Village Bake Shoppe cookies.
Customers appear happy with the new partnership. “We’ve had quite a few claims on Facebook like “There goes my diet,” Wilcox said.
“It’s worked out really well,” he added. “Mike is a wonderful guy. He’s got a great reputation and I think our business and his business are a wonderful marriage.”
Fiore says nice things about Wilcox, too. “I’ve known Gary a very long time,” Fiore said. “Whatever he does, it would be a privilege to work with him and his family.”
While it may now be harder for customers to decide what to order at De Dee’s, Fiore is looking for feedback to determine what other items to add to the sweet partnership.
“We’re including our customers on this. What would they like to see from us?” Fiore said, inviting comments in person or via email at mike@villagebakeshoppe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.