As is the case with similar organizations across the country right now, the lines are getting longer and the need is growing at food pantries in the City of Niagara Falls.
As the community continues to deal with the economic fallout from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups like the Salvation Army and Heart, Love and Soul food pantry are serving hundreds of people where they once served dozens per week.
Major Steve Carroll and the staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue are seeing increased demand, especially on Thursdays, the day the organization holds its weekly food distribution program.
Thursday food distribution is now done drive-thru style to help maintain safe socially distancing standards. Pedestrians are still serviced, just kept off the property. So far, Carroll said his organization has been able to continue to offer milk, eggs, bread, produce and even rolls of toilet paper and other staples.
What used to be an event involving 30 or 35 households, has in recent weeks swelled to an average of more than 100 families per distribution.
"At our largest distribution, we served 147 families, totaling just under 500 individuals in less than an hour," Carroll said.
It's a similar situation over at Heart, Love and Soul food pantry on Ontario Avenue where there has been an emergency operation in place since March 16. While the building itself has been closed, delivery of daily lunch meals and pantry items has continued from the garage and front entrance.
On March 16, Heart, Love and Soul served 80 hot meals.
By the end of March, the number jumped to 150 daily hot meals.
Since then, the location has averaged about 120 hot meals per day, compared to the 100 or so normally served in the dining room.
Representatives from Heart, Love and Soul expect the numbers to continue to increase. They anticipate requests for food through the pantry to continue to climb as well.
Heart, Love and Soul is accepting donations of canned goods, take out containers, cleaning supplies like Spic and Span spray cleaners, bleach, plastic bags (not previously used) and disposable gloves.
A number of donors have been paying for bulk meals for 50 to 100 people, which they buy from local restaurants and deliver to Heart & Soul.
Volunteers have also started sewing and donating cloth masks. As always, financial donations are needed to sustain our ongoing work.
Sister Beth Brosmer, director of Heart, Love and Soul, said this is a great way to both support local businesses and people in the community most in need.
"During this time, we see and feel God's providence intensely in those we serve and in those who help," said Sister Beth, director of Heart, Love and Soul. "Each one promises to pray for us as we tell them of our prayers for them. God is in all of this!"
In response to the growing need, the Falls Salvation Army has expanded its service territory to include households outside the immediate zip code area and is also providing help to residents from Grand Island.
The goal remains the same: Make sure those who come looking for food walk away with some.
"Honestly, we don’t turn anyone away who is seeking food," Carroll said.
During food distribution, families receive enough for three meals for three days, with extra goodies provided to children and adults as they are available.
Home food delivery is also being offered to individuals who cannot make it out to the Buffalo Avenue location. The Salvation Army delivers pre-packaged food parcels to residents' doors. The parcels contain enough food for three meals for three days, but they are uniform and provide less variety than the food pantry parcels.
The local Salvation Army is getting support - as are all Salvation Army locations across the country - from the regional and national office through a new "Fill the Gap Campaign."
Amid a growing need for community support and at a time when the Salvation Army cannot carry out fundraising efforts normally scheduled for this time of year, "Fill the Gap" is intended to not only bolster supplies for needy individuals and families but to support the organization's satellite operations as well.
"This is a fundraising campaign designed to make up the difference in our budget caused by our increased serving capacity while losing several annual fundraising opportunities due to current social restrictions," Carroll said.
IF YOU NEED HELP
• Families in need of food call the Niagara Falls Salvation Army between 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays at 283-7697. Individuals who call will be given a pick-up time at the organization's Buffalo Avenue Location (7018 Buffalo Ave.) for the same day.
Heart, Love and Soul food pantry is located at 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls. For more information, call the office at 282-5681.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
• The Salvation Army is currently featuring a “Fill the Gap Campaign" that allows members of the community to make up the difference in the organization's budget caused by the increased serving capacity and the loss of annual fundraising opportunities due to current social distancing restrictions. Donations can be made by visiting: https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/fill-the-gap-community-relief-fund/c281860.
• In addition, the Niagara Falls Salvation Army accepts traditional donations at its local office. For information on making a donation, call the office at 283-7697.
• Heart, Love and Soul food pantry welcomes donations and support as well. For more information, call 282-5687. Financial donations can be mailed to 939 Ontario Ave, Niagara Falls NY 14305 or made by credit card on our website at www.heartloveandsoul.org.
