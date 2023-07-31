When ultraswimmer Jason Kloss entered the lap pool at his local YMCA in June 2022, it had been 10 years since his solo swim across Lake Huron, one year since the death of his swim coach and grandfather, and just months after learning he lost a friend to suicide.
For Jason, the return to the pool was not to train to swim another Great Lake – instead it was a tool to help him work through his grief. But, as Jason swam – thinking about how so many people around him seemed to be struggling silently with their own mental health – it morphed into something new. Swimming became an opportunity to not only strengthen his mental health, but also to help others do the same.
On Aug. 11 and 12, Kloss will attempt a nearly 32-mile open water solo swim across Lake Ontario starting in Niagara-On-The-Lake and ending at Marilyn Bell Park in Toronto. He’s set a monumental goal of raising $50,000 for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) Foundation.
The swim is a physical and mental challenge for the 36-year-old swimmer, but also a chance to raise awareness and research dollars in support of mental health, dementia and suicide prevention.
Three decades ago, Kloss’ grandfather Dick swam a remarkable 40-mile journey across Lake Huron on his 50th birthday. It was a feat that Kloss himself replicated in 2011 (with his grandfather as his coach), raising $22,000 for cancer research on his grandfather’s 70th birthday. One of the reason’s Kloss says he chose CAMH Foundation as the beneficiary of his fundraising was to honor his grandfather who lost his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2021.
“I am taking on this swim because I want people to know they are not alone in their struggles. We all have to be proactive and aware of our mental health – but the reality is we are 20 years behind on mental health research and many people still feel silenced by the stigma around mental illness,” said Kloss. “I also want my 5-year-old daughter to see how important it is to take care of your mental health and to ask for support – free from shame and stigma.”
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the crossing at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 344 (next to Marilyn Bell Park on Lakeshore Blvd W) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Members of the public are welcome to join in on the celebration and can sign up for updates on Jason’s progress during the swim at kloss2cross.com/rsvp.
